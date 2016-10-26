Story highlights
- Police have not yet named the victims, two men and two women in their 30s and 40s
- "Almost a miracle" that two children survived, police said
(CNN)A brother and sister were among four people killed in an accident at Australia's largest theme park, as police scoured the scene at Dreamworld for clues as to what went wrong.
Australian media named the victims as Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi. Media reports identified the fourth victim as Cindy Low. All were in their 30s and 40s.
Police have not yet formally identified them, saying only that the victims were two women and two men.
Two children survived when the flume, carrying six people, "flipped" on the Thunder River Rapids Ride on Tuesday.
Brian Codd, Assistant Commissioner for Southeast Region of Queensland Police Service, described it as "almost a miracle" that the boy and a girl, aged 10 and 12, were able to "extricate themselves."
Their flume flipped after it came in contact with another carriage towards the end of the ride, tossing some of the passengers onto the conveyor belt, where they were caught in the machinery, Codd said on Wednesday morning.
The investigation is "intricate" and "very complex," according to Mark Thompson, Detective Inspector with the Queensland Police at the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch.
Thompson said an investigation center had been set up, and that police had taken more than 40 statements. He appealed for anyone who might have been on the ride that day or have relevant photos or mobile phone footage to get in touch.
Thirty detectives and a "significant number of scientific police" and workplace safety experts are investigating the incident, Thompson said, as he cautioned that it would be a "lengthy process."
Dreamworld to hold memorial
Dreamworld, which closed to the public following the incident, said Wednesday that it would stage a memorial event Friday to help the "healing process" for those caught up in the tragedy.
A statement from Dreamworld PR said the "private ceremony" would be held for staff, friends and the emergency services.
Later the Queensland park would open to the public for "smaller rides, animal attractions and the water park," with all proceeds going to the Australian Red Cross, the statement said.
Dreamworld said it had reached out through police to offer its "unwavering support" to the families affected.
"Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of the victims, the first responders on the scene, guests who were at the park and our staff," it said.
'Extraordinary loss' for children
"In particular, we would like to acknowledge the tragic circumstances and extraordinary loss for their children."
Dreamworld also also sought to defend the park's safety procedures in the statement, saying that the park was "fully compliant with all required safety certifications.
The attraction, on the Gold Coast, about 45 minutes from Brisbane, is the largest theme park in Australia and attracts around 1.8 million visitors each year. It includes animal attractions and more than 50 rides, according to its owner, Ardent Leisure.