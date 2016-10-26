Story highlights Police have not yet named the victims, two men and two women in their 30s and 40s

"Almost a miracle" that two children survived, police said

(CNN) A brother and sister were among four people killed in an accident at Australia's largest theme park, as police scoured the scene at Dreamworld for clues as to what went wrong.

Australian media named the victims as Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi. Media reports identified the fourth victim as Cindy Low. All were in their 30s and 40s.

Police have not yet formally identified them, saying only that the victims were two women and two men.

Two children survived when the flume, carrying six people, "flipped" on the Thunder River Rapids Ride on Tuesday.

Brian Codd, Assistant Commissioner for Southeast Region of Queensland Police Service, described it as "almost a miracle" that the boy and a girl, aged 10 and 12, were able to "extricate themselves."

Police at Dreamworld in Gold Coast, Australia, on Wednesday.

