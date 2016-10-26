'Afghan Girl' in iconic National Geographic photo arrested in Pakistan

Story highlights Sharbat Gula was arrested for falsifying documents

The photographer says he is committed to helping her

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) The Afghan woman, whose striking green eyes in a National Geographic cover photo, made her face known around the world is under arrest in Pakistan.

The photo of Sharbat Bibi from her Nadra form last year.

Sharbat Gula was 12 when photographer Steve McCurry captured his iconic image of her living in a refugee camp for Afghan nationals in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Now in her 40s, Sharbat Gula -- also known as Sharbat Bibi -- was arrested in Peshawar on Tuesday for falsifying documents and staying illegally in Pakistan, officials said.

If convicted, Gula could be jailed for up to 14 years, or be deported, said Zia Awan, a human rights lawyer based in Karachi.

Last year, Gula was arrested on similar charges, but was later released.

Read More