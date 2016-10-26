Breaking News

'Afghan Girl' in iconic National Geographic photo arrested in Pakistan

By Rebecca Wright and Sophia Saifi, CNN

Updated 1:32 PM ET, Wed October 26, 2016

Photographer Steve McCurry poses next to his photos of the &quot;Afghan Girl&quot; named Sharbat Gula at the opening of the &quot;Overwhelmed by Life&quot; exhibition at the Museum for Art and Trade in Hamburg, Germany in 2013.
  • Sharbat Gula was arrested for falsifying documents
  • The photographer says he is committed to helping her

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN)The Afghan woman, whose striking green eyes in a National Geographic cover photo, made her face known around the world is under arrest in Pakistan.

The photo of Sharbat Bibi from her Nadra form last year.
Sharbat Gula was 12 when photographer Steve McCurry captured his iconic image of her living in a refugee camp for Afghan nationals in Peshawar, Pakistan.
    Now in her 40s, Sharbat Gula -- also known as Sharbat Bibi -- was arrested in Peshawar on Tuesday for falsifying documents and staying illegally in Pakistan, officials said.
    If convicted, Gula could be jailed for up to 14 years, or be deported, said Zia Awan, a human rights lawyer based in Karachi.
    Last year, Gula was arrested on similar charges, but was later released.
    McCurry, the photographer, said he is committed to helping her legally and financially.
    "I object to this action by the authorities in the strongest possible terms," he said in a statement. "She has suffered throughout her entire life. Her arrest is an egregious violation of her human rights."

    Mounting pressure on refugees

    The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Afghanistan told CNN it would only be able to assist in the case if Gula registers as a refugee.
    "Sharbat Gula falls under the 'undocumented migrants' umbrella," said Duniya Khan with the agency's Pakistan office. "The UNHCR cannot intervene since she is not a registered refugee."
    The International Organization for Migration (IOM), which assists undocumented migrants, says the arrest -- although legal if the ID card is proven to be false -- is symptomatic of the mounting pressure on Afghan refugees in Pakistan to return home.
    "It is a sign of the times in Pakistan, that it has now reached someone who was something of a celebrity in the 80s, someone more high profile than the average," said Nicholas Bishop, project development officer for the IOM in Afghanistan.
    Nearly half a million Afghans have crossed the border from Pakistan into Afghanistan so far this year as a deadline approaches for them to leave.
    CNN has reached out to the Pakistani interior ministry for comment, but hasn't heard back.

    CNN's Zahir Shah contributed to this report.