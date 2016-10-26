Breaking News

Secrets behind the world's great buildings

By Jonathan Glancey, CNN

Updated 9:25 AM ET, Wed October 26, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • The Royal Institute of British Architects will be awarding the first RIBA International Prize in November 2016
  • The grand jury will draw upon lessons from centuries of great architecture as it chooses its building of the year

This is the first in a series of special features ahead of the inaugural RIBA International Prize for the world's best building, announced on November 24. Jonathan Glancey is a British architecture critic and author.

(CNN)Celebrated 20th century German architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe said architecture began when two bricks were put together well. This might sound simplistic, yet Mies was right -- architecture is the self-conscious act of building, not just with common sense but also with artistry.

There will always be debate over the origins of the art, but the first works we recognize as architecture were built from tiers of sun-baked mud bricks in what is today's southern Iraq. Although the buildings they formed have been rebuilt over the centuries, they were so well conceived that some -- like the Ziggurat of Urnammu at Ur -- have endured for millennia.
The famous Ziggurat, a three-tiered edifice dating back to 2113 B.C., stands more than 17 meters high in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq
The famous Ziggurat, a three-tiered edifice dating back to 2113 B.C., stands more than 17 meters high in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq
However, there is architecture and there is great architecture, and what constitutes the latter has exercised the minds of generations of critics, theorists, historians and architects themselves.
This year, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) hopes to advance this thinking with its inaugural RIBA International Prize. This "formidably rigorous" award will be presented in November to the architects of the building considered to be"the most significant and inspirational of the year."
RIBA International Prize: 30 stunning feats of design battle to be the world's best building
Read More
The grand jury that makes the final decision on which building this will be is chaired by Richard Rogers, an architect famous for two 20th century 'greats', the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Lloyd's Building in the City of London. He is supported by four other architectural luminaries -- Kunlé Adeyemi, Philip Gumuchdjian, Marilyn Jordan Taylor and Billie Tsien.
Heydar Aliyev Centre. Zaha Hadid Architects. 2012, Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo: Hufton + Crow)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Heydar Aliyev Centre. Zaha Hadid Architects. 2012, Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo: Hufton + Crow)
Hide Caption
1 of 30
PARK ROYAL on Pickering. WOHA Architects Pte Ltd. Singapore. (Photo: Patrick Bingham Hall)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
PARK ROYAL on Pickering. WOHA Architects Pte Ltd. Singapore. (Photo: Patrick Bingham Hall)
Hide Caption
2 of 30
Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies. Mangera Yvars Architects Ltd. 2015, Doha, Qatar. (Photo: Qatar Foundation)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies. Mangera Yvars Architects Ltd. 2015, Doha, Qatar. (Photo: Qatar Foundation)
Hide Caption
3 of 30
Jockey Club Innovation Tower. Zaha Hadid Architects. 2014, Hung Hom. (Photo: Iwan Baan)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Jockey Club Innovation Tower. Zaha Hadid Architects. 2014, Hung Hom. (Photo: Iwan Baan)
Hide Caption
4 of 30
Sancaklar Mosque. Emre Arolat Architects. 2012, Büyükçekmece, Turkey. (Photo: Cemal Emden)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Sancaklar Mosque. Emre Arolat Architects. 2012, Büyükçekmece, Turkey. (Photo: Cemal Emden)
Hide Caption
5 of 30
VIA at West 57th. BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group). 2016, New York City. (Photo: Nic Lehoux0
Photos: RIBA International Prize
VIA at West 57th. BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group). 2016, New York City. (Photo: Nic Lehoux0
Hide Caption
6 of 30
Europaallee Baufeld E. Caruso St John Architects. 2013, Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo: Georg Aerni)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Europaallee Baufeld E. Caruso St John Architects. 2013, Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo: Georg Aerni)
Hide Caption
7 of 30
Rundeskogen. dRMM Architects, Helen and Hard Architects. 2013, Stravanger. (Photo: Alex de Rijke)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Rundeskogen. dRMM Architects, Helen and Hard Architects. 2013, Stravanger. (Photo: Alex de Rijke)
Hide Caption
8 of 30
Oita Prefecture Art Museum. Shigeru Ban Architects. 2014, Oita, Japan. (Photo: Hiroyuki Hirai)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Oita Prefecture Art Museum. Shigeru Ban Architects. 2014, Oita, Japan. (Photo: Hiroyuki Hirai)
Hide Caption
9 of 30
Fulton Center. Grimshaw, HDR, Page Ayres Cowley Architects. New York, USA. (Photo: James Ewing)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Fulton Center. Grimshaw, HDR, Page Ayres Cowley Architects. New York, USA. (Photo: James Ewing)
Hide Caption
10 of 30
Tula House. Patkau Architects. 2015, Heriot Bay, Quadra Island, Canada. (Photo: James Dow)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Tula House. Patkau Architects. 2015, Heriot Bay, Quadra Island, Canada. (Photo: James Dow)
Hide Caption
11 of 30
Public Library of Constitucion. Sebastian Irarrazaval Arquitectos. 2015, Constitucion, Chile. (Photo: Felipe Diaz)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Public Library of Constitucion. Sebastian Irarrazaval Arquitectos. 2015, Constitucion, Chile. (Photo: Felipe Diaz)
Hide Caption
12 of 30
Buenos Aires Ciudad Casa de Gobierno. Foster + Partners. 2015, Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo: Nigel Young)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Buenos Aires Ciudad Casa de Gobierno. Foster + Partners. 2015, Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo: Nigel Young)
Hide Caption
13 of 30
Culture House Rozet. Neutelings Riedijk Architects. 2013, Arnhem, Netherlands. (Photo: Scagliola Brakee)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Culture House Rozet. Neutelings Riedijk Architects. 2013, Arnhem, Netherlands. (Photo: Scagliola Brakee)
Hide Caption
14 of 30
Saint Louis Art Museum. David Chipperfield Architects. 2013, St Louis, USA. (Photo: Simon Menges)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Saint Louis Art Museum. David Chipperfield Architects. 2013, St Louis, USA. (Photo: Simon Menges)
Hide Caption
15 of 30
The Ring of Remembrance, International WWI Memorial of Notre-Dame-de-Lorette. Agence d&#39;architecture Philippe Prost. Ablain-Saint-Nazaire, France.(Photo: Aitor Ortiz)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
The Ring of Remembrance, International WWI Memorial of Notre-Dame-de-Lorette. Agence d'architecture Philippe Prost. Ablain-Saint-Nazaire, France.(Photo: Aitor Ortiz)
Hide Caption
16 of 30
Saint Trinitatis Catholic Church. Schulz und Schulz. 2015, Leipzig, Germany. (Photo: Simon Menges)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Saint Trinitatis Catholic Church. Schulz und Schulz. 2015, Leipzig, Germany. (Photo: Simon Menges)
Hide Caption
17 of 30
SkyTerrace. SCDA Architects Pte Ltd. 2015, Singapore. (Aaron Pocock)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
SkyTerrace. SCDA Architects Pte Ltd. 2015, Singapore. (Aaron Pocock)
Hide Caption
18 of 30
St Angela&#39;s College Cork. O&#39;Donnell + Tuomey. 2015, Cork, Ireland. (Photo: Alice Clancy)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
St Angela's College Cork. O'Donnell + Tuomey. 2015, Cork, Ireland. (Photo: Alice Clancy)
Hide Caption
19 of 30
Stormen Concert Hall, Theatre and Public Library. DRDH Architects. Bodø, Norway. (Photo: David Grandorge)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Stormen Concert Hall, Theatre and Public Library. DRDH Architects. Bodø, Norway. (Photo: David Grandorge)
Hide Caption
20 of 30
UTEC. Grafton Architects. 2015, Lima, Peru. (Photo: Iwan Baan)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
UTEC. Grafton Architects. 2015, Lima, Peru. (Photo: Iwan Baan)
Hide Caption
21 of 30
Dlr Lexicon. Carr Cotter &amp;amp; Naessens. 2014, Dún Laoghaire Co. Dublin, Ireland. (Photo: Dennis Gilbert)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Dlr Lexicon. Carr Cotter & Naessens. 2014, Dún Laoghaire Co. Dublin, Ireland. (Photo: Dennis Gilbert)
Hide Caption
22 of 30
Andong Hospital. Rural Urban Framework. 2013, Baojing County, China. (Photo: Jose Campos)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Andong Hospital. Rural Urban Framework. 2013, Baojing County, China. (Photo: Jose Campos)
Hide Caption
23 of 30
Fine Arts Museum of Asturias. Francisco Mangado, Mangado y Asociados. 2015. Oviedo, Spain. (Photo: Pedro Pregenaute)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Fine Arts Museum of Asturias. Francisco Mangado, Mangado y Asociados. 2015. Oviedo, Spain. (Photo: Pedro Pregenaute)
Hide Caption
24 of 30
Museo Jumex. David Chipperfield Architects. 2013, Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo: Simon Menges)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Museo Jumex. David Chipperfield Architects. 2013, Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo: Simon Menges)
Hide Caption
25 of 30
Invisible House. Peter Stutchbury Architecture. Hampton Australia. (Photo: Michael Nicholson)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Invisible House. Peter Stutchbury Architecture. Hampton Australia. (Photo: Michael Nicholson)
Hide Caption
26 of 30
Arquipelago Contemporary Arts Centre. Menos é Mais Arquitectos Associados. 2015, Ribeira Grande, Portugal. (Photo: Jose Campos)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Arquipelago Contemporary Arts Centre. Menos é Mais Arquitectos Associados. 2015, Ribeira Grande, Portugal. (Photo: Jose Campos)
Hide Caption
27 of 30
European Hansemuseum. Studio Andreas Heller Architects &amp;amp; Designers. 2015, Lübeck, Germany. (Photo: Werner Huthmacher)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
European Hansemuseum. Studio Andreas Heller Architects & Designers. 2015, Lübeck, Germany. (Photo: Werner Huthmacher)
Hide Caption
28 of 30
Farming Kindergarten. Vo Trong Nghia Architects. 2013, Bien Hoa City, Vietnam. (Photo: Hiroyuki Oki)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Farming Kindergarten. Vo Trong Nghia Architects. 2013, Bien Hoa City, Vietnam. (Photo: Hiroyuki Oki)
Hide Caption
29 of 30
Office Building, Moganshan Road. David Chipperfield Architects. Hangshou, China. (Photo: Simon Menges)
Photos: RIBA International Prize
Office Building, Moganshan Road. David Chipperfield Architects. Hangshou, China. (Photo: Simon Menges)
Hide Caption
30 of 30
Heydar Aliyev Centre. Zaha Hadid Architects. 2012, Baku, Azerbaijan.ParkRoyal-on-Pickering_PressImage_Patrick_Bingham-Hallriba international prize 18riba international prize 12Sancaklar Mosque. Emre Arolat Architects. 2012, Büyükçekmece, Turkeyriba international prize 28Europaallee Baufeld E. Caruso St John Architects. 2013, Zurich, Switzerlandriba international prize 19riba international prizeFulton Center_Grimshaw_2014_New Yorkriba international prize 27riba international prize 17riba international prize 4riba international prize 5Saint Louis Art Museum. David Chipperfield Architects. 2013, St Louis, USAThe Ring of Remembrance, International WWI Memorial of Notre Dame de Lorette. AAPP. 2014, Ablain-Saint-Nazaire, Franceriba international prize 21riba international prize 23riba international prize 24riba international prize 25riba international prize 282 Dlr Lexicon. Carr Cotter &amp; Naessens. 2014, Dún Laoghaire Co. Dublin, Ireland,RIBA International Prize 2riba international prize 9riba international prize 13Invisible House_Peter Stutchbury Architecture_2014_Hampton, Australiariba international prize 3riba international prize 7riba international prize 8riba international prize 14

Building greatness

Rogers and his fellow judges have strict criteria to guide them. The chosen building has to demonstrate "visionary, innovative thinking and excellence of execution, while making a generous contribution to society and to its physical context - be it the public realm, the natural environment or both," according to RIBA.
But these architects know full well that truly great buildings -- the ones that catch our eyes, steal our hearts and send shivers up our spines -- are rare, and that while good and even special buildings may emerge in any one year, none might be truly great.
As Frank Gehry, architect of the much-feted Guggenheim Museum Bilbao says, "Architecture should speak of its time and place but yearn for timelessness."
The Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum Bilbao
The Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum Bilbao
We can date buildings of all eras with remarkable precision today, yet there are those -- from the Pyramids at Giza and the Parthenon in Athens through to Mies's Barcelona Pavilion, Le Corbusier's pilgrimage chapel at Ronchamp and, yes, Gehry's Bilbao Guggenheim -- that will thrill people for centuries to come.
Some of these are imposing constructions, others modest, and not all of them have been costly to build.
"Making a great building is not about having lots of money, though you could make an argument that money helps," says Richard Rogers. "Some of the best British architects have used the humble barn as the basis for intelligent, sophisticated and new buildings."
Indeed, Rogers could have mentioned Mies, who traveled to London to receive RIBA's Royal Gold Medal for Architecture in 1959. When asked by his hosts if he would like to visit some British buildings, the great architect chose to visit just one -- the cathedral-like early 14th century timber and stone tithe barn at Bradford-on-Avon in rural Wiltshire.
The 14th century Bradford-on-Avon Tithe Barn
The 14th century Bradford-on-Avon Tithe Barn
Whether cheap or costly, humble or aloof, the timeless quality of great buildings has much to do with proportions, ratios and mathematics as it does with intangible poetic qualities.
As the influential 20th century American architect Louis Kahn put it, "a great building must begin with the unmeasurable, must go through measurable means when it is being designed and in the end must be unmeasurable."

Agents of change

As timeless as they may be, what makes a great a building is changing and has been since the Pompidou Centre in Paris was completed in 1977 to designs by Richard Rogers, Renzo Piano and structural engineer Peter Rice.
To many at the time, this iconoclastic public art gallery was an affront: wearing its insides on its outside, it was portrayed as a parody of an oil refinery. Even Rogers likes to tell the story of an elderly Parisian lady who hit him with her umbrella when he admitted that he was one of the building's architects.
The Pompidou Centre in Paris, France
The Pompidou Centre in Paris, France
For judge Philip Gumuchdjian, the Pompidou was striking for quite different reasons.
"The importance of the experience for me was to suddenly turn a street corner in Paris and to see a completely new concept of building, of public space, of institution," he says. "For the very first time in my life I realized that architects, architecture, a building, could change the way society functions, changes and moves forward."
So a great building can be an agent of change, not purely in terms of structure or aesthetics, but socially, too.

Future forms

In the second decade of the 21st century, the latest developments in computer design and robotic construction mean that the ultimate form of future buildings may morph as they emerge from the ground. This is a complete change to traditional building design, yet it may give us great buildings imbued with a new kind of beauty.
Twisted towers: Number of spiraled skyscrapers soars
The Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) has released a comprehensive list of the world&#39;s twisting tall buildings that are either completed or under construction. From Shanghai to Dubai, CNN takes a look at these spectacular spiraled skyscrapers, as well as some of the other tallest buildings in the world.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Twisting tall towers of the globeThe Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) has released a comprehensive list of the world's twisting tall buildings that are either completed or under construction. From Shanghai to Dubai, CNN takes a look at these spectacular spiraled skyscrapers, as well as some of the other tallest buildings in the world.
Hide Caption
1 of 31
Topping CTBUH&#39;s list in terms of height is Shanghai Tower, which twirls 632 meters (2,073 feet) into the sky.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, ChinaTopping CTBUH's list in terms of height is Shanghai Tower, which twirls 632 meters (2,073 feet) into the sky.
Hide Caption
2 of 31
Shanghai Tower is also the tallest building in China, and the second tallest skyscraper in the world after the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, ChinaShanghai Tower is also the tallest building in China, and the second tallest skyscraper in the world after the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Hide Caption
3 of 31
Located in Shanghai&#39;s burgeoning Lujiazui financial district and designed by architects Marshall Strabala and Jun Xia from the firm Gensler, its twisted form accommodates strong typhoon winds. The tower was completed at the end of 2015.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, ChinaLocated in Shanghai's burgeoning Lujiazui financial district and designed by architects Marshall Strabala and Jun Xia from the firm Gensler, its twisted form accommodates strong typhoon winds. The tower was completed at the end of 2015.
Hide Caption
4 of 31
Although not yet completed, the second tallest twisted building on CTBUH&#39;s list is the Lakhta Center, a tower in St Petersburgh, Russia.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Lakhta Center, St Petersburg, RussiaAlthough not yet completed, the second tallest twisted building on CTBUH's list is the Lakhta Center, a tower in St Petersburgh, Russia.
Hide Caption
5 of 31
Designed by British architect Tony Kettle in conjunction with Gorproject, the tower has a projected height of 462 meters (1,516 feet) and is due to be completed by the end of 2018.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Lakhta Tower, St Petersburg, RussiaDesigned by British architect Tony Kettle in conjunction with Gorproject, the tower has a projected height of 462 meters (1,516 feet) and is due to be completed by the end of 2018.
Hide Caption
6 of 31
&#39;The Eleventh&#39; towers in Manhattan, New York, will have a rotating aesthetic that gives the appearance of movement. The towers, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, will stand 300 and 400 meters tall when they are completed in 2019.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
The Eleventh, New York, U.S.'The Eleventh' towers in Manhattan, New York, will have a rotating aesthetic that gives the appearance of movement. The towers, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, will stand 300 and 400 meters tall when they are completed in 2019.
Hide Caption
7 of 31
A residential skyscraper in Dubai Marina, Ocean Heights stands 310 meters (1,017 feet) tall and has 83 floors. The tower is the second highest twisting tall building that&#39;s been completed and was designed by American architect, Andrew Bromberg from Aedas.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Ocean Heights, Dubai, UAEA residential skyscraper in Dubai Marina, Ocean Heights stands 310 meters (1,017 feet) tall and has 83 floors. The tower is the second highest twisting tall building that's been completed and was designed by American architect, Andrew Bromberg from Aedas.
Hide Caption
8 of 31
Completed in 2013 and designed by Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill, Cayan Tower soars 306 meters (1,005 feet) into the sky. It&#39;s the third tallest twisted tower in the world that&#39;s complete, according to CTBUH.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Cayan Tower, Dubai, UAECompleted in 2013 and designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Cayan Tower soars 306 meters (1,005 feet) into the sky. It's the third tallest twisted tower in the world that's complete, according to CTBUH.
Hide Caption
9 of 31
A white ribbon wraps around Moscow&#39;s stunning Evolution Tower, which topped out at 246 meters (807 feet) when completed in 2015.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Evolution Tower, Moscow, RussiaA white ribbon wraps around Moscow's stunning Evolution Tower, which topped out at 246 meters (807 feet) when completed in 2015.
Hide Caption
10 of 31
Inspired by the city&#39;s St Basil Cathedral and Russia&#39;s never completed Talin&#39;s Tower, the chief architect for design was Philip Nikandrov, from Gorproject.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Evolution Tower, Moscow, RussiaInspired by the city's St Basil Cathedral and Russia's never completed Talin's Tower, the chief architect for design was Philip Nikandrov, from Gorproject.
Hide Caption
11 of 31
The world&#39;s first ever twisted tall building was the 190 meter (623 feet) Turning Torso, which was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and completed in 2005.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Turning Torso, Malmo, SwedenThe world's first ever twisted tall building was the 190 meter (623 feet) Turning Torso, which was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and completed in 2005.
Hide Caption
12 of 31
&quot;The unconventional form of a twisting building means every component of tall building design must be rethought,&quot; says the CTBUH report author, Shawn Ursini.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Turning Torso, Malmo, Sweden"The unconventional form of a twisting building means every component of tall building design must be rethought," says the CTBUH report author, Shawn Ursini.
Hide Caption
13 of 31
Dubbed the &#39;Marilyn Monroe&#39; towers by local residents due to its fluid, natural lines, Absolute World Towers was designed by MAD architects.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Absolute World Towers E & D, Ontario, CanadaDubbed the 'Marilyn Monroe' towers by local residents due to its fluid, natural lines, Absolute World Towers was designed by MAD architects.
Hide Caption
14 of 31
Absolute World&#39;s two twisted towers stand at 176 meters (577 feet) and 158 meters (518 feet) tall.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Absolute Towers E & D, Ontario, CanadaAbsolute World's two twisted towers stand at 176 meters (577 feet) and 158 meters (518 feet) tall.
Hide Caption
15 of 31
Claiming the crown for the world&#39;s tallest building upon its completion in 2010, the Burj Khalifa stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest completed competitor.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAEClaiming the crown for the world's tallest building upon its completion in 2010, the Burj Khalifa stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest completed competitor.
Hide Caption
16 of 31
However, the Burj Khalifa&#39;s 828 meter (2,717 feet) mark on Dubai&#39;s skyline may soon be eclipsed by a new mega-tall skyscraper.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
The Tower, Dubai, United Arab EmiratesHowever, the Burj Khalifa's 828 meter (2,717 feet) mark on Dubai's skyline may soon be eclipsed by a new mega-tall skyscraper.
Hide Caption
17 of 31
Although not yet officially named, &#39;The Tower&#39; at Dubai Creek Harbour will be 100m taller than the Burj Khalifa.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
The Tower, Dubai, UAEAlthough not yet officially named, 'The Tower' at Dubai Creek Harbour will be 100m taller than the Burj Khalifa.
Hide Caption
18 of 31
The Santiago Calatrava designed tower is expected to be completed in 2020 and will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
The Tower, Dubai, UAEThe Santiago Calatrava designed tower is expected to be completed in 2020 and will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak.
Hide Caption
19 of 31
Also competing for the title of the world&#39;s tallest building is Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the tower aims to break the 1 km (3,280 feet) threshold upon its expected completion in 2019. Such innovation doesn&#39;t come cheap - the building is expected to cost &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/30/world/meast/saudi-arabia-worlds-tallest-building-jeddah-tower/&quot;&gt;$1.23 billion&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Jeddah Tower, Saudi ArabiaAlso competing for the title of the world's tallest building is Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the tower aims to break the 1 km (3,280 feet) threshold upon its expected completion in 2019. Such innovation doesn't come cheap - the building is expected to cost $1.23 billion.
Hide Caption
20 of 31
Taking the race to even further extremes, a proposal for a tower double the height of the Burj Khalifa was unveiled In Feburary by Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates (KPF) and Leslie E Robertson Associates (LERA).
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanTaking the race to even further extremes, a proposal for a tower double the height of the Burj Khalifa was unveiled In Feburary by Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates (KPF) and Leslie E Robertson Associates (LERA).
Hide Caption
21 of 31
The 1,600 meter -- one entire mile -- tower is part of a future city concept named &quot;Next Tokyo 2045,&quot; which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanThe 1,600 meter -- one entire mile -- tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.
Hide Caption
22 of 31
In December 2015, plans were unveiled for 1 Undershaft -- a 300 meter (984 feet) tall building that could become the City of London&#39;s tallest skyscraper.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
1 Undershaft, London, UKIn December 2015, plans were unveiled for 1 Undershaft -- a 300 meter (984 feet) tall building that could become the City of London's tallest skyscraper.
Hide Caption
23 of 31
1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London&#39;s existing tallest building, The Shard, which sits 309 meters (1,013 feet) above London at its highest point.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
1 Undershaft, London, UK1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's existing tallest building, The Shard, which sits 309 meters (1,013 feet) above London at its highest point.
Hide Caption
24 of 31
&lt;a href=&quot;http://432parkavenue.com/?state=home&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;432 Park Avenue&lt;/a&gt;, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015 and recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world. The 425.5 meter (1,396 feet) building was designed by Rafael Vinoly of SLCE Architects.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
432 Park Avenue, New York, U.S.432 Park Avenue, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015 and recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world. The 425.5 meter (1,396 feet) building was designed by Rafael Vinoly of SLCE Architects.
Hide Caption
25 of 31
Known as the &quot;Freedom Tower,&quot; One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. At 541 meters (1,776 feet) it&#39;s the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.forbes.com/sites/morganbrennan/2012/04/30/1-world-trade-center-officially-new-yorks-new-tallest-building/#2715e4857a0b564dc6e76cc2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Forbes&lt;/a&gt;. The building was designed by&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
One World Trade Center, New York, U.S.Known as the "Freedom Tower," One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. At 541 meters (1,776 feet) it's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes. The building was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.
Hide Caption
26 of 31
The first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, Taipei 101 stands at 508 meters (1,667 feet) tall. Designed by C.Y. Lee &amp;amp; Partners to withstand the elements -- including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds -- Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Taipei 101, Taipei, TaiwanThe first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, Taipei 101 stands at 508 meters (1,667 feet) tall. Designed by C.Y. Lee & Partners to withstand the elements -- including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds -- Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.
Hide Caption
27 of 31
Construction of Shanghai&#39;s third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed &quot;The Bottle Opener&quot; was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it was completed in 2008. At 492 meters (1,614 feet) tall, the Kohn Pederson Fox building&#39;s residents include the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst &amp;amp; Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, ChinaConstruction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it was completed in 2008. At 492 meters (1,614 feet) tall, the Kohn Pederson Fox building's residents include the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.
Hide Caption
28 of 31
Hong Kong&#39;s tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you&#39;d get a different story. The city&#39;s tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped and the 484 meter (1,588 feet) tall International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper. The building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, ChinaHong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped and the 484 meter (1,588 feet) tall International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper. The building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox.
Hide Caption
29 of 31
The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world at 451.9 meters (1,483 feet). Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it&#39;s been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as &quot;Spiderman,&quot; freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. It was designed by Cesar Pelli.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaThe joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world at 451.9 meters (1,483 feet). Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. It was designed by Cesar Pelli.
Hide Caption
30 of 31
Completed in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul&#39;s first supertall skyscraper, and currently the sixth tallest building in the world. At 556 meters (1,824 feet) tall, the building was designed by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kpf.com/about/profile&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs
Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South KoreaCompleted in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul's first supertall skyscraper, and currently the sixth tallest building in the world. At 556 meters (1,824 feet) tall, the building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates.
Hide Caption
31 of 31
evolution towershanghai tower 1shanghai tower 4shanghai tower 2laktha tower 1laktha towerhigh line 2ocean height tower dubaicayan tower evolution tower 3evolution tower 2Turning Torso, Malmo, SwedenTurning Torso in Malmo, SwedenAbsolute TowersGB Ma Absolute two shotskyscrapers gallery - Burj Khalifatubai tallest towerdubai tallest tower 2dubai tallest tower 3Saudi freedom tower aerial viewtallest tower tokyo 3tallest tower tokyo 4london tallest building clusterlondon tallest building toparchitecture 432 mainOne WTC skylinetaiwan taipei fireworksShanghai world financial centrehong kong iccskyscrapers gallery - Petronas Twin Towerstallest buildings 2016 lotte tower
"A great building is one that cannot have been imagined before it was created," Gumuchdjian notes. "It's a building that inserts inspiration into the backdrop of our every day life, a building that pulls us together as a society, a building that questions the way we live and empowers us to expand our understanding of the possible."
Ultimately the judges of the first RIBA International Prize will be looking for a building that reflects the guiding philosophy of the studio Billie Tsien runs with her partner Tod Williams in New York.
Tsien says that she and Williams try to "make buildings that will last and...leave good marks upon the earth," and names time and love as the two essential ingredients that make a great building.
"Nothing is immediately great, but we see architecture as an act of profound optimism. Its foundation lies in believing that it is possible to make places on the earth that can give a sense of grace to life -- and believing that this matters. It is what we have to give and it is what we leave behind," she and Tod write.
Transcendence, endurance and love. Here are three qualities the RIBA might want to add to Roman architect Vitruvius's famous 1st century list of essential qualities of architecture -- "commodity, firmness and delight" -- to evoke the spirit their judges hope to find in the finest building of 2016.
It might just turn out to be truly great architecture, too.