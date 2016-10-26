Venezuela protests: Officer killed, dozens reported injured

Story highlights Police officer is reported killed

President Nicolas Maduro accuses the opposition of "wanting a coup"

Caracas, Venezuela (CNN) Anti-government demonstrators pushing for a presidential recall vote in Venezuela had a message as they marched Wednesday: We won't take no for an answer.

If officials don't resume halted referendum proceedings, opposition leaders vowed to march to the presidential palace next week and make sure President Nicolas Maduro hears them.

At one protest, a police officer was killed, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said on state broadcaster VTV.

Demonstrators in favor of and against the government blocked streets. Opposition leader Henrique Capriles said 120 people were hurt and 147 arrested in protests across the nation. CNN could not verify Capriles' claim.

Recall halted