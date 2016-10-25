Breaking News

Saturn going for the gold in NASA photos

By Rolando Zenteno, CNN

Updated 9:16 PM ET, Tue October 25, 2016

Story highlights

  • It takes about seven Earth years for Saturn to change seasons
  • Right now, summer is near for the gaseous planet best known for rings

(CNN)Planets, like people, go through phases. We try new things.

And right now, astronomers are watching Saturn, our gassy neighbor in the sky, give one of its poles a seasonal makeover.
    Its hexagon cloud-like barrier, that once posed for NASA pictures as blue, is appearing in Cassini spacecraft photos a shade of sunshine gold.
    And, of course, these types of changes intrigue academics for reasons complex and esoteric.
    "Scientists are investigating potential causes for the change in color of the region inside the north-polar hexagon on Saturn," NASA reported.
    "The color change is thought to be an effect of Saturn's seasons," the US space agency said.
    This change is complicated.
    But here's what's up, literally:

    What happened?

    Saturn has four seasons. They last about seven Earth years.
    The planet has photochemical haze, or particles in its atmosphere.
    Between November 1995 and August 2009, Saturn underwent a "winter polar darkness," according to Hampton University Assistant Professor Kunio Sayanagi.
    Saturn a few years back, when there was a lot less action going on.
    What does this do?
    Well, the northern cloud-like barrier, which scientists call a six-sided jet stream, is affected.
    During the winter, particles are not produced. There's no sunshine.
    They can't reach the hexagonic jet stream. And the jet stream itself blocks them.
    It goes blue.
    "The hexagon jet acts as a barrier and when when there is nothing produced inside, the atmosphere clears up and the inside looks blue," Sayanagi explained.
    Saturn and its moons
    A bright disruption in Saturn&#39;s narrow F ring suggests it may have been disturbed recently by the interaction of a small object embedded in the ring itself. They are hard to see, but their handiwork reveals their presence, and scientists use the Cassini spacecraft to study these stealthy sculptors of the F ring.
    A bright disruption in Saturn's narrow F ring suggests it may have been disturbed recently by the interaction of a small object embedded in the ring itself. They are hard to see, but their handiwork reveals their presence, and scientists use the Cassini spacecraft to study these stealthy sculptors of the F ring.
    Saturn&#39;s moons Tethys, Enceladus and Mimas are shown in this image taken by the Cassini spacecraft on December 3, 2015. Tethys is above the rings, Enceladus is below the rings in the center of the image, and Mimas is below and to the left. Cassini has been exploring Saturn and its moons since 2004. The mission is scheduled to end in September 2017.
    Saturn's moons Tethys, Enceladus and Mimas are shown in this image taken by the Cassini spacecraft on December 3, 2015. Tethys is above the rings, Enceladus is below the rings in the center of the image, and Mimas is below and to the left. Cassini has been exploring Saturn and its moons since 2004. The mission is scheduled to end in September 2017.
    Saturn&#39;s icy moon Dione, with giant Saturn and its rings in the background, was captured in this mosaic of images just prior the &lt;a href=&quot;http://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cassini spacecraft&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; final close approach to the moon on August 17, 2015. Scientists combined nine visible light images to create the mosaic. Cassini was at distances ranging from approximately 106,000 miles (170,000 kilometers) to 39,000 miles (63,000 kilometers) from Dione when the images were taken.
    Saturn's icy moon Dione, with giant Saturn and its rings in the background, was captured in this mosaic of images just prior the Cassini spacecraft's final close approach to the moon on August 17, 2015. Scientists combined nine visible light images to create the mosaic. Cassini was at distances ranging from approximately 106,000 miles (170,000 kilometers) to 39,000 miles (63,000 kilometers) from Dione when the images were taken.
    NASA&#39;s Cassini spacecraft has spotted mysterious reddish streaks on the surface of Saturn&#39;s icy moon Tethys. The red streaks are only a few miles wide but several hundred miles long. The images were taken in April. Scientists aren&#39;t sure what&#39;s causing the streaks.
    NASA's Cassini spacecraft has spotted mysterious reddish streaks on the surface of Saturn's icy moon Tethys. The red streaks are only a few miles wide but several hundred miles long. The images were taken in April. Scientists aren't sure what's causing the streaks.
    This mosaic of Saturn&#39;s moon Mimas was created from images taken by Cassini in February 2010. A recent study indicates the moon may contain a liquid water ocean.
    This mosaic of Saturn's moon Mimas was created from images taken by Cassini in February 2010. A recent study indicates the moon may contain a liquid water ocean.
    Cassini glided high above Saturn in October 2013 to capture this 36-image mosaic of the ringed planet. The colors of the planet appear natural, just as the human eye would see them.
    Cassini glided high above Saturn in October 2013 to capture this 36-image mosaic of the ringed planet. The colors of the planet appear natural, just as the human eye would see them.
    Plumes of water ice and vapor shoot up from the surface of Saturn&#39;s moon Enceladus in this two-image mosaic taken by Cassini in November 2009. Analysis by NASA scientists indicated that water can reach the Saturnian moon&#39;s surface.
    Plumes of water ice and vapor shoot up from the surface of Saturn's moon Enceladus in this two-image mosaic taken by Cassini in November 2009. Analysis by NASA scientists indicated that water can reach the Saturnian moon's surface.
    A small, bright blip can be seen on the outermost edge of Saturn&#39;s rings in this image taken in April 2013. The bump in the smooth ring structure is an icy object that could provide clues to how Saturn&#39;s moons formed.
    A small, bright blip can be seen on the outermost edge of Saturn's rings in this image taken in April 2013. The bump in the smooth ring structure is an icy object that could provide clues to how Saturn's moons formed.
    This false-color image of Saturn&#39;s north polar storm looks like a giant red rose surrounded by green foliage. Measurements indicate the storm&#39;s eye is a staggering 1,250 miles across with cloud swirling as fast as 330 mph.
    This false-color image of Saturn's north polar storm looks like a giant red rose surrounded by green foliage. Measurements indicate the storm's eye is a staggering 1,250 miles across with cloud swirling as fast as 330 mph.
    Saturn&#39;s rings cast a narrow shadow on its surface in this image taken in August 2009.
    Saturn's rings cast a narrow shadow on its surface in this image taken in August 2009.
    The scars of time and space mark the surface of Saturn&#39;s moon Enceladus. Saturn has at least 62 moons in its orbit.
    The scars of time and space mark the surface of Saturn's moon Enceladus. Saturn has at least 62 moons in its orbit.
    The Saturn-facing side of Enceladus is illuminated by light bouncing off the planet. Plumes of water ice can be seen streaming off the moon&#39;s southern pole.
    The Saturn-facing side of Enceladus is illuminated by light bouncing off the planet. Plumes of water ice can be seen streaming off the moon's southern pole.
    Saturn&#39;s moon Rhea is seen from approximately 174,181 miles away in this March 2013 image.
    Saturn's moon Rhea is seen from approximately 174,181 miles away in this March 2013 image.
    Rhea&#39;s surface is pockmarked with craters from billions of years of impacts. The moon is Saturn&#39;s second-largest, with a diameter of 949 miles.
    Rhea's surface is pockmarked with craters from billions of years of impacts. The moon is Saturn's second-largest, with a diameter of 949 miles.
    Saturn&#39;s largest moon, Titan, has a diameter of 3,200 miles. It looks like a fuzzy orange ball because of its atmosphere.
    Saturn's largest moon, Titan, has a diameter of 3,200 miles. It looks like a fuzzy orange ball because of its atmosphere.
    Though it&#39;s the largest moon orbiting Saturn, Titan is dwarfed by Saturn itself.
    Though it's the largest moon orbiting Saturn, Titan is dwarfed by Saturn itself.
    Saturn has a small moon called Dione orbiting about 234,000 miles away. That&#39;s about the same distance Earth is from its moon.
    Saturn has a small moon called Dione orbiting about 234,000 miles away. That's about the same distance Earth is from its moon.
    The surface of Dione is seen in this May 2012 image.
    The surface of Dione is seen in this May 2012 image.
    Tethys, top left, is dwarfed by Saturn as it orbits the planet, though scientists think the moon is much larger than Saturn&#39;s ring system.
    Tethys, top left, is dwarfed by Saturn as it orbits the planet, though scientists think the moon is much larger than Saturn's ring system.
    The Odysseus Crater spans 280 miles across the northern hemisphere of Tethys.
    The Odysseus Crater spans 280 miles across the northern hemisphere of Tethys.
    The small bright dot seen in the bottom right is not another Saturn moon. It&#39;s Earth. The distance between Saturn and our planet is constantly changing because both are constantly in motion. When they are closest together during their orbits, Saturn is 746 million miles away from Earth. At its farthest, they are just over a billion miles apart. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/27/tech/gallery/cassinis-top-discoveries/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See Cassini&#39;s top 10 discoveries about Saturn&lt;/a&gt;
    The small bright dot seen in the bottom right is not another Saturn moon. It's Earth. The distance between Saturn and our planet is constantly changing because both are constantly in motion. When they are closest together during their orbits, Saturn is 746 million miles away from Earth. At its farthest, they are just over a billion miles apart. See Cassini's top 10 discoveries about Saturn
    Summer is slowly approaching (May 2017) for the ringed sixth planet.
    Inside the jet stream, particles are building up.
    It's turning gold.
    The folks at NASA say, "Since the planet experienced equinox in August 2009, the polar atmosphere has been basking in continuous sunshine, and aerosols are being produced inside of the hexagon, around the north pole, making the polar atmosphere appear hazy ... "
    In other words, Saturn's getting a tan.

    CNN's Sophie Lewis contributed to this report.