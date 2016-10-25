Saturn going for the gold in NASA photos

Story highlights It takes about seven Earth years for Saturn to change seasons

Right now, summer is near for the gaseous planet best known for rings

(CNN) Planets, like people, go through phases. We try new things.

And right now, astronomers are watching Saturn, our gassy neighbor in the sky, give one of its poles a seasonal makeover.

Its hexagon cloud-like barrier, that once posed for NASA pictures as blue, is appearing in Cassini spacecraft photos a shade of sunshine gold.

And, of course, these types of changes intrigue academics for reasons complex and esoteric.

"Scientists are investigating potential causes for the change in color of the region inside the north-polar hexagon on Saturn," NASA reported

