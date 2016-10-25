Story highlights The park has nearly 2 million visitors a year

Two people thrown from the ride, another two trapped

(CNN) Four people were killed at Australia's largest theme park Tuesday when a ride malfunctioned, police said.

Two men, ages 35 and 32, and two women, ages 42 and 38, were pronounced dead by police following the incident on the Thunder River Rapids Ride at the Dreamworld theme park in Queensland.

Police were called to the site after reports that "a number of people had been injured by a conveyor belt."

Investigators examine the ride and the site of the accident.

"One of the rides had sustained some sort of malfunction, causing two people to be ejected from a ride, another two people were caught inside the ride," said Gavin Fuller, acting senior operations supervisor for Queensland Ambulance Service.

Fuller said the victims had sustained injuries that were not survivable, adding that "a number" of staff from the ambulance service had been "deeply affected by this terrible incident."

