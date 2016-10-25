Baby Jesus statue reunited with missing head

Story highlights A local artist earlier modeled a temporary terracotta head

People mocked it mercilessly

(CNN) A baby Jesus in a Canadian church has been reunited with its missing head.

That's good news because the replacement head was getting a merciless mocking online.

The statue stands at the Ste Anne des Pins Catholic church in downtown Sudbury, Ontario. It shows Mary holding a baby Jesus in her arms.

The problem is, vandals keep stealing the baby's head.

After the latest theft, a lady brought the missing head to parish priest Gerard Lajeunesse.

