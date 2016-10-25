Breaking News

'Tree' arrested for blocking traffic in Portland

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 8:12 AM ET, Tue October 25, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

One man&#39;s bit of performance art is everybody else&#39;s misdemeanor.
One man's bit of performance art is everybody else's misdemeanor.

(CNN)Police arrested a tree Monday in Portland, Maine, for blocking traffic.

Ok, it wasn't really a tree, CNN affiliate WGME reported. It was a man dressed as a tree.
The tree, or um, man who was arrested said he stood in the middle of a downtown intersection as a kind of performance art. Asher Woodworth wanted to see how he could impact "people's natural choreography."
    If by that he meant to get a lot of people to take pictures and videos of him, he succeeded.
    Well, police weren't impressed: he was charged with obstructing a public way.