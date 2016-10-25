Army's letter to veteran: Pay us back $21,000

Story highlights Officials are demanding thousands of veterans repay enlistment bonus money

One letter says interest will be collected

(CNN) Master Sgt. Susan Haley couldn't believe the letter she received from the Army saying she owed them $21,000.

"I was completely and totally in shock. I couldn't believe they were doing this to me," the 24-year veteran said. "They were very accusatory and very demanding and aggressive."

"The California Army National Guard (CAARNG) has audited your bonus and/or student loan repayment incentive payments, and noted a discrepancy," the Army wrote to Haley in 2012.

