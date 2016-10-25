At this Texas jewelry store, buy a ring, get a gun

Story highlights This is the third year for the sale

This is Texas after all

(CNN) Talk about getting a bang for your buck.

A jewelry store in Texas is having its annual Shotgun Wedding Sale this week. Oh no, it's not what you're thinking. Grim-faced grooms-to-be won't be picking out diamonds for their future brides while equally grim-faced future fathers-in-law hold shotguns to their backs.

No, at Thacker Jewelry in Lubbock anyone who buys an engagement ring will get a gift certificate for a shotgun or rifle at LSG Tactical Arms, a local gun store.

"We started this three years ago," jewelry store owner Joe Thacker told CNN. "We had heard about (another store) that was doing it and kind of adopted it as our own."

Thacker said guns are a part of people's lives in west Texas, so combining a ring sale with shotguns was "a natural combination."

