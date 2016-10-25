Dad in NJ dies after he jumps from bridge holding two children

Story highlights
(CNN)A father died and his two children survived on Monday after the man apparently leaped from a bridge in New Jersey holding his kids, state police said in a Facebook post.
Police said the incident took place on the Interstate 287 overpass near the Wanaque River in the northern part of the state.
The man later was spotted in a wooded area and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the man intentionally jumped.
Police are investigating the incident and will provide an update on Tuesday.
The children are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.
Troopers learned of the incident after the Pequannock Police Department reported a possible suicide attempt about 8:08 p.m.