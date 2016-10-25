Dad in NJ dies after he jumps from bridge holding two children

Story highlights Police will provide more detail on Tuesday

(CNN) A father died and his two children survived on Monday after the man apparently leaped from a bridge in New Jersey holding his kids, state police said in a Facebook post.

Police said the incident took place on the Interstate 287 overpass near the Wanaque River in the northern part of the state.

The man later was spotted in a wooded area and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the man intentionally jumped.

Press release reference the jumper on I-287 in Wanaque Twp. from earlier this evening. Go 2 FB for info. https://t.co/CDRnOsWEY5 pic.twitter.com/zjA1odzuNa — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) October 25, 2016

Police are investigating the incident and will provide an update on Tuesday.

The children are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

