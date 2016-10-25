NFL kicker Josh Brown released by Giants after admitting abuse

Story highlights New York Giants kicker is released after sheriff's reports released

Josh Brown has admitted in journals, letters to abusing his wife

(CNN) The New York Giants released Josh Brown on Tuesday, days after authorities in Washington state released letters and journal entries in which the veteran kicker admitted to abusing his wife.

Brown said in a statement released through the NFL team: "In the coming days and weeks I plan on telling more of the pain I had caused and the measures taken to get help so I may be the voice of change and not a statistic."

Brown, 37, had served a one-game suspension at the beginning of the season after being arrested in May 2015 in the Seattle area in connection with an incident with his estranged wife. Authorities recently closed the investigation; Brown has not been charged.

His wife, Molly Brown, didn't speak to NFL investigators during their 10-month investigation that led to Josh Brown's one-game ban without pay.

Brown is on the NFL commissioner's exempt list. The baseline suspension for domestic violence is six games, with consideration for mitigating circumstances.

