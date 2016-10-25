NFL kicker Josh Brown released by Giants after admitting abuse

(CNN)The New York Giants released Josh Brown on Tuesday, days after police released letters and journal entries in which the kicker admitted to abusing his wife.
Brown said in a statement released through the team: "In the coming days and weeks I plan on telling more of the pain I had caused and the measures taken to get help so I may be the voice of change and not a statistic."
Brown, 37, had served a one-game suspension at the beginning of the season after being arrested in May 2015 in connection with an incident with his estranged wife. Police recently closed the investigation and Brown has not been charged.
His wife, Molly Brown, didn't speak to NFL investigators during their 10-month investigation that led to Josh Brown's one-game ban without pay.
Brown was on the NFL commissioner's exempt list so he could not play until the NFL's renewed investigation is finished. The baseline suspension for domestic violence is six games, with consideration for mitigating circumstances.
The NFL said Brown was suspended just one game based on their inability to speak with his wife and get timely information from the sheriff's office. The NFL reopened its inquiry once it attained the journals and letters about other alleged incidents.
"We believed we did the right thing at every juncture in our relationship with Josh," New York Giants president John Mara said. "Our beliefs, our judgments and our decisions were misguided. We accept that responsibility.
"We hope that Josh will continue to dedicate himself to rehabilitation, and to becoming a better person and father."
In the police documents, provided last week by the King County Sheriff's Office, an investigator writes that Molly Brown gave him a list Josh Brown wrote in March 2013. In it Brown purportedly writes: "I have physically, verbally and emotionally abused my wife Molly" and "I have been a horrible husband and stepfather."
The document was titled "Contract for Change," and the investigator writes it was done as part of Josh Brown's counseling. Brown wrote in journals and emails to friends that he has abused his wife, the documents say.
In May 2015, on the night Josh Brown was arrested for fourth-degree assault, Molly Brown told police her husband had been physically violent toward her more than 20 times over the course of a few years.
Before the NFL season, Josh Brown signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Giants, according to spotrac.com, which tracks news of sports deals.