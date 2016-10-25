NFL kicker Josh Brown released by Giants after admitting abuse

(CNN) The New York Giants released Josh Brown on Tuesday, days after police released letters and journal entries in which the kicker admitted to abusing his wife.

Brown said in a statement released through the team: "In the coming days and weeks I plan on telling more of the pain I had caused and the measures taken to get help so I may be the voice of change and not a statistic."

Brown, 37, had served a one-game suspension at the beginning of the season after being arrested in May 2015 in connection with an incident with his estranged wife. Police recently closed the investigation and Brown has not been charged.

His wife, Molly Brown, didn't speak to NFL investigators during their 10-month investigation that led to Josh Brown's one-game ban without pay.

Brown was on the NFL commissioner's exempt list so he could not play until the NFL's renewed investigation is finished. The baseline suspension for domestic violence is six games, with consideration for mitigating circumstances.

