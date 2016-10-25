NAACP says white students threw a noose around a black student's neck

Story highlights Both the alleged victim and perpetrators are high school football players

Wiggins residents say racial tensions are high

(CNN) Allegations that white students threw a noose around a black student's neck and "pulled the noose tight" have rocked a southern Mississippi high school.

Members of the Mississippi chapter of the NAACP claim that some members of the Stone High School football team in Wiggins put the noose on the black student earlier this month at the high school football fieldhouse. Both the alleged victim and perpetrators are football players.

The NAACP wants a federal investigation of the incident, saying the students in the alleged attack haven't been expelled, school officials didn't report it to law enforcement nor have they told the victim's parents what kind of disciplinary action would be taken.

"They failed to protect this student throughout this ordeal," the organization said in a statement. "Allowing students to commit blatant hate crimes without severe consequences, sends a message to students that their safety and well being are not valuable enough to be protected."

School officials pushed back against the claims, with Stone County School District Superintendent Inita Owen saying in a statement that the district "takes all matters involving students very seriously and will do everything within its power to make sure that all policies and procedures were adhered to and that all of its students have a safe place to receive an education."

