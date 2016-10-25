Story highlights Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal contempt trial is set for December 6 in Phoenix

Arpaio's charges are not a surprise after a federal judge asked the U.S. Attorney's Office in August to file them

(CNN) A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio to be tried on a criminal contempt charge accusing him of disobeying a court order in a racial profiling case.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton's order comes after US District Judge G. Murray Snow asked the U.S. Attorney's Office to file the criminal contempt charges against Arpaio and several subordinates.

Snow in May found Arpaio and three members of his office to be in civil contempt because they allegedly violated court orders intended to keep the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office from racially profiling Latinos. Snow wrote in August that continued failure to follow the court's directions, along with false statements and attempts to obstruct further inquiry, now justified filing criminal contempt charges.

Bolton ordered Arpaio's trial for December 6 in Phoenix, court papers said. Arpaio could face fines and even jail time, if convicted.

His attorney didn't return immediately return a telephone call or email seeking a comment Tuesday night.

