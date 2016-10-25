Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)It's a good Tuesday morning, especially if you live in Cleveland. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. Pakistan attack
Militants attacked a police training academy in Quetta, killing at least 60 cadets and injuring 118. The attackers are believed to members of Lashkar-e-jhangvi, an al Qaeda-affiliated group that targets Shiites in Sunni-majority Pakistan. In 2013, it carried out a series of bombings that killed more than 160.
2. Military bonuses
At the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, the California National Guard enticed soldiers to re-enlist with bonuses as big as $15,000. Now those vets have been told to pay the money back, after investigators uncovered rampant fraud by the Guard to meet enlistment targets. Yes, vets are literally paying the price for this massive screw-up.
3. Theme park accident
A ride at an amusement park in Queensland, Australia malfunctioned, trapping two riders on a conveyor belt and tossing two others from the ride. All four died. The Thunder River Rapids Ride at the Dreamworld theme park has had problems in the past, including one almost-fatal incident in April.
4. Obamacare
If you're on Obamacare next year, get ready to open your wallet a little wider. Premiums will jump an average of 22%. And that's not all. Some insurers are fleeing Obamacare exchanges after racking up big losses dealing with a pool of patients who've been sicker than anticipated.
5. World Series
Yeah the Chicago Cubs are going to get the lion's share of attention during this series, but today's the very best day to live in Cleveland. Not only is the city hosting Game 1 at Progressive Field, but right next door at Quicken Loans Arena, NBA champs the Cavaliers will get their championship rings.
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Straight outta courtroom
Thought the rap wars of the 90s were over? Nope, they've just moved to the courts. Suge Knight's suing Dr. Dre, claiming Dre hired a hitman to kill him.
It's what's for breakfast
Girl Scout cookie cereal is coming, and that makes sense because we always dunk our Thin Mints in milk anyway. What, you don't?
Beauty battle
Miss Iceland was told to lose weight by the owner of a beauty pageant. She said, 'Take this pageant and shove it.' Sound familiar?
Mean tweets
The NYT printed up all of Donald Trump's Twitter insults. They took up two full pages! (Or you can watch President Obama read them.)
Tongue twister
A teen soccer player woke up from a coma with a big mystery: Why is he suddenly speaking fluent Spanish?
AND FINALLY ...
Give a flip
How is it that this craze hasn't run its course: kids spending hours flipping bottles. Don't these guys have some videos games to play or something?