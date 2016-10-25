Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) It's a good Tuesday morning, especially if you live in Cleveland. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Pakistan attack

2. Military bonuses

At the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, the California National Guard enticed soldiers to re-enlist with bonuses as big as $15,000. Now those vets have been told to pay the money back , after investigators uncovered rampant fraud by the Guard to meet enlistment targets. Yes, vets are literally paying the price for this massive screw-up.