(CNN) The tallest church in the world is under attack -- and the aggressor is human urine.

The magnificent 162-meter-tall steeple of Ulm Minster dominates the German city of Ulm, which lies on the River Danube in Baden-Württemberg.

But now officials responsible for its upkeep say the stone base of the Gothic tower, which has long acted as a lightning rod to late-night revelers looking to relieve themselves, is being eroded by salt and acids in the urine, Südwest Presse reports.

"Wildpinkler," as al fresco micturition is known in Germany, has become such a problem that earlier this year the city doubled fines to 100 euros ($109) for anyone caught in the act.

"I've been keeping an eye on it for half a year now and, once again, it's coated with urine and vomit," Michael Hilbert, the building's head of maintenance, told Südwest Presse. "This is about preserving law and order."