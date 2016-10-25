Story highlights Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber struck out nine in six shutout innings, giving up four hits

Game 2 has been moved up to 7:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday because of the threat of rain

(CNN) Until Tuesday night, Corey Kluber had never pitched in the World Series.

But the Cleveland Indians ace looked like a Fall Classic veteran, setting records along the way as he, coupled with catcher Roberto Perez's two home runs, powered the Indians to a 6-0 win against the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Kluber, the 2014 American League Cy Young Award winner, made history in his World Series debut, becoming the first pitcher to strike out eight batters through three innings. At that point, fanning eight batters already was an Indians' World Series single-game record.

Kluber finished with nine strikeouts in six shutout innings, giving up four hits. He is the first pitcher since 1966 (and sixth overall) to toss at least six scoreless innings with at least nine strikeouts in his first World Series start. This postseason, his ERA is 0.74, and he has struck out 29 in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

"I don't know if there is one thing to put your finger on," Kluber said about his performance in this year's playoffs. "Obviously, there's more riding on these games -- not that there's less importance on a regular-season game -- but it's almost like you have that extra level of intensity or focus and stuff that it's not really something you can replicate. If I had to guess, I would say that. I'm really just trying to treat it like any other start."