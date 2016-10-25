Breaking News

'I'm an archivist': The DJ with over 2,000 pairs of sneakers

By Sophie Eastaugh, for CNN

Updated 7:36 AM ET, Tue October 25, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

According to his &lt;a href=&quot;https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=P-sCAAAAMBAJ&amp;pg=PA32&amp;redir_esc=y#v=onepage&amp;q&amp;f=false&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;biographer Abe Aamidor&lt;/a&gt;, Chuck Taylor was an Indiana-born college basketball player who began playing for a Converse-sponsored team -- the All-Stars. Touring US colleges as a brand representative, Taylor became so influential that in 1932, the brand named a pair after him. &quot;Chucks&quot; were the first in a very long line of celebrity shoe endorsements and became one of the best selling basketball shoes of all time.
Photos:
11 most iconic sneakers: Chuck Taylor All-StarsAccording to his biographer Abe Aamidor, Chuck Taylor was an Indiana-born college basketball player who began playing for a Converse-sponsored team -- the All-Stars. Touring US colleges as a brand representative, Taylor became so influential that in 1932, the brand named a pair after him. "Chucks" were the first in a very long line of celebrity shoe endorsements and became one of the best selling basketball shoes of all time.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
The shoes that are so popular, many of its younger generation of wearers don&#39;t know they&#39;re named after a former world no. 1 tennis player. Stan Smith won the US Open in 1971 and Wimbledon in 1972, but he&#39;s perhaps best known for his endorsement of the Adidas classic that became a fashion staple in 2015.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos:
Adidas Stan SmithsThe shoes that are so popular, many of its younger generation of wearers don't know they're named after a former world no. 1 tennis player. Stan Smith won the US Open in 1971 and Wimbledon in 1972, but he's perhaps best known for his endorsement of the Adidas classic that became a fashion staple in 2015.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Onitsuka Tiger was founded by Japanese military general Kihachiro Onitsuka after World War II in a bid to boost the morale of youth through athletics. The company worked with marathon runners in the 1950s to produce some of the first professional running shoes before targeting the US market. Two years before the 1968 Mexico Olympics the brand introduced the famous ASICS stripe logo on the Limber leather, which later became the Mexico &#39;66.
Photos:
Onitsuka Tiger Mexico '66Onitsuka Tiger was founded by Japanese military general Kihachiro Onitsuka after World War II in a bid to boost the morale of youth through athletics. The company worked with marathon runners in the 1950s to produce some of the first professional running shoes before targeting the US market. Two years before the 1968 Mexico Olympics the brand introduced the famous ASICS stripe logo on the Limber leather, which later became the Mexico '66.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Designed by US Olympic track coach Bill Bowerman, the Nike Cortez was marketed as the first modern track shoe and released before the 1972 Munich Olympics. The sneaker earned legendary status as an early long-distance running shoe, cemented in the 1994 film Forrest Gump when Jenny&#39;s gift of a pair of Nike Cortez helped Forrest run across America.
Photos:
Nike CortezDesigned by US Olympic track coach Bill Bowerman, the Nike Cortez was marketed as the first modern track shoe and released before the 1972 Munich Olympics. The sneaker earned legendary status as an early long-distance running shoe, cemented in the 1994 film Forrest Gump when Jenny's gift of a pair of Nike Cortez helped Forrest run across America.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
The PUMA Clyde was created in 1973, when Knicks basketball player Walt &quot;Clyde&quot; Frazier apparently asked the brand for a custom pair of PUMA Suede. The shoes has since been released in a myriad of colorways, prints and fabrics, paying homage to Clyde&#39;s notoriously flamboyant style.
Photos:
Puma ClydeThe PUMA Clyde was created in 1973, when Knicks basketball player Walt "Clyde" Frazier apparently asked the brand for a custom pair of PUMA Suede. The shoes has since been released in a myriad of colorways, prints and fabrics, paying homage to Clyde's notoriously flamboyant style.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Gucci became the first luxury designer brand to produce sneakers in 1984. It&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.mrporter.com/en-gb/product/704456?cm_mmc=ProductSearchPLA-_-GB-_-Shoes-_-Sneakers-Google&amp;ignoreRedirect=true&amp;ppv=2&amp;cm_mmc=GoogleUK--c-_-MRP_UK_EN_PLA-_-UK%20-%20GS%20-%20Price%20Bands---_-__pla-104396119772&amp;mkwid=sVWlc3CyT|112601668629|||c&amp;DD=&amp;gclid=COjdvcDK9c8CFTQo0wod3GsGZQ&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first classic tennis shoe&lt;/a&gt;, made of Italian white leather with the brand&#39;s signature red and green stripes, led many ateliers to follow suit, eventually sparking more daring iterations such as this silver sneaker with gold embroidered bee.
Photos:
Gucci Gucci became the first luxury designer brand to produce sneakers in 1984. It's first classic tennis shoe, made of Italian white leather with the brand's signature red and green stripes, led many ateliers to follow suit, eventually sparking more daring iterations such as this silver sneaker with gold embroidered bee.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
In 1984 Nike signed a five year deal with then Chicago Bulls rookie Michael Jordan, including his promotion of a brand new red and black basketball high top -- the Air Jordan. The fact that the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/06/30/fashion/how-sneakers-rose-to-catwalk-fashion/&quot;&gt;NBA initially banned the shoes&lt;/a&gt; for not being majority white only lent to their cachet, and the Air Jordan propelled the growth of sneaker culture among US basketball-loving youth.
Photos:
Nike Air JordanIn 1984 Nike signed a five year deal with then Chicago Bulls rookie Michael Jordan, including his promotion of a brand new red and black basketball high top -- the Air Jordan. The fact that the NBA initially banned the shoes for not being majority white only lent to their cachet, and the Air Jordan propelled the growth of sneaker culture among US basketball-loving youth.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Just as iconic is the Superstar, heralded in Run DMC&#39;s 1986 hit &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=virlWcB_G-E&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;My Adidas.&quot;&lt;/a&gt; The subsequent deal between the two was the first endorsement deal between a hip hop artist and a sports brand, a mantel carried forward by the likes of Wu Tang Clan (Nike,) Pharrell (Adidas,) Jay Z (Reebok) and many others.
Photos:
Adidas SuperstarsJust as iconic is the Superstar, heralded in Run DMC's 1986 hit "My Adidas." The subsequent deal between the two was the first endorsement deal between a hip hop artist and a sports brand, a mantel carried forward by the likes of Wu Tang Clan (Nike,) Pharrell (Adidas,) Jay Z (Reebok) and many others.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
As basketball and hip hop fueled sneaker culture in the US, in the UK it was a fashion game between football fans. Jockey Wyatt was one of &quot;The Casuals&quot; in the 1980s and now owns &lt;a href=&quot;http://transalpino.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Transalpino&lt;/a&gt;, a leading UK &quot;deadstock&quot; store. &quot;If you had to picked one trainer that would encapsulate the landmark of trainers becoming an object of fashion rather than a sporting necessity, it would be this.&quot; Wyatt said the Trimm Trab became &quot;the terrace shoe of a generation&quot; in the 1980s.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos:
Adidas Trimm TrabAs basketball and hip hop fueled sneaker culture in the US, in the UK it was a fashion game between football fans. Jockey Wyatt was one of "The Casuals" in the 1980s and now owns Transalpino, a leading UK "deadstock" store. "If you had to picked one trainer that would encapsulate the landmark of trainers becoming an object of fashion rather than a sporting necessity, it would be this." Wyatt said the Trimm Trab became "the terrace shoe of a generation" in the 1980s.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Introduced in 1987 with their characteristic sole air bubbles, the Nike Air Max&#39; were marketed as a revolutionary new step in air cushioning. They were designed by Tinker Hatfield, a trained architect who applied his studies of building design to shoes. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.archdaily.com/3917/tinker-hatfield-pompidou-centre-and-nike-air-max&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hatfield said&lt;/a&gt; that the exposed pipework of Paris&#39; Centre Pompidou inspired him to create the visible window in the hit shoe.
Photos:
Nike Air MaxIntroduced in 1987 with their characteristic sole air bubbles, the Nike Air Max' were marketed as a revolutionary new step in air cushioning. They were designed by Tinker Hatfield, a trained architect who applied his studies of building design to shoes. Hatfield said that the exposed pipework of Paris' Centre Pompidou inspired him to create the visible window in the hit shoe.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Launched in 1989 in a bid to rival Nike Air Max, Reebok&#39;s Pump was a sneaker game changer -- the first shoe with an inflation chamber in the tongue that pumped up to provide a custom-fit around the ankle. When Boston Celtic&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQOeLu1kcdU&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dee Brown bent down to inflate his Pumps&lt;/a&gt; before netting a reverse dunk in the 1991 Slam Dunk Competition, the shoes became a cult classic, which have spawned many &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.reebok.co.uk/court-victory-pump/AR3174.html?slot=1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;iterations&lt;/a&gt; since.
Photos:
Reebok PumpLaunched in 1989 in a bid to rival Nike Air Max, Reebok's Pump was a sneaker game changer -- the first shoe with an inflation chamber in the tongue that pumped up to provide a custom-fit around the ankle. When Boston Celtic's Dee Brown bent down to inflate his Pumps before netting a reverse dunk in the 1991 Slam Dunk Competition, the shoes became a cult classic, which have spawned many iterations since.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
Converse All StarsStan SmithsOnitsuka TigerNike CortezPuma ClydeGucci tennis shoe Nike Air JordanAdidas Superstar Run DMCAdidas Trimm TrabNike Air MaxReebok pump

Story highlights

  • DJ's collection spans 30 years
  • Hopes to celebrate their heritage in a museum
  • UK trainer culture started on football terraces

(CNN)They are heaped up four-high by the door, stacked in boxes along the corridor and piled in a multi-colored wall by the bed.

DJ and brand consultant Kish Kash has so many sneakers in his one-bedroom London apartment, there is little room for anything else.
    "I must have a couple of thousand at least, probably more," he told CNN. "It's not about how many you have though, it's about what you have."
    Read: How sneakers rose from street to chic
    Kash's trainer stash -- he insists it's not a collection, as that implies a conscious effort -- has developed gradually over 30 years, and includes some extremely rare items.
    Read More
    Stan Smith: Tennis&#39; fashion icon
    spc open court stan smith_00011217

      JUST WATCHED

      Stan Smith: Tennis' fashion icon

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Stan Smith: Tennis' fashion icon 04:01

    Lifelong passion

    Notably a pair of beige Nike Air Yeezys, the Kanye West collaboration that sneakerheads sat in line for over days -- even weeks -- when the second limited edition run dropped in 2012.
    Kash was given the cult shoes by a friend at a New York sneaker shop, who received a batch from the rapper himself.
    "I've got a bit of a reputation -- people know I've got a passion for sneakers," says Kash smiling.
    Drawn in as a child through his love of football, basketball and hip-hop, the Londoner has become what he describes as a "trainer connoisseur."
    His lifelong passion has morphed into a career -- as well as hosting a hip-hop and rap radio show, he's a footwear buyer and has collaborated on a shoe design for Puma.
    But unlike some collectors who keep their bounty boxed away, Kash isn't precious about his collection -- it forms an integral part of his daily wardrobe -- though he does admit some pairs are so special he'll never wear or sell them.
    "I'm just going out to buy shoes to wear, then I just don't throw them away. For me, trainers are an extension of my aesthetic."

    Rise of sneaker culture

    He's not alone. Spurred by collaborations with sports stars, musicians and designers, spread by Instagram and blogs, sneaker culture now permeates the global mainstream.
    Until the late 1970s, sports shoes were worn almost exclusively for that -- sport. Now they feature on top catwalks or on President Obama's feet, while Adidas' Stan Smith trainer was dubbed "the shoe of 2015."
    "Well they look cool, don't they!" grins Kash, reflecting on the ubiquity of the humble trainer.
    "There's the whole allure of their connotations. Within terrace culture for example, going to away games back in the 1970s and '80s and coming back with trainer colors and models that weren't available here," Kash added, referring to English soccer fans following their clubs abroad when they played European matches and returning home armed with trainers.
    "Everyone was like 'I want those!' But they couldn't have them and the desirability increased."

    The Casuals

    While in the US, Run DMC's 1986 hit "My Adidas" can be credited with infiltrating sneaker style into hip-hop folklore, in the UK it was football fans that upped sportswear's rising fashion stakes.
    It all started in the late 1970s with a group of young, disenfranchised football fans from England's northern cities appropriating European leisurewear while traveling to away games and bringing it back to the UK. It sparked a game of fashion "one-upmanship," according to Jockey Wyatt, one of the early adopters.
    "The Americans say they started sneaker culture, but theirs was home grown. Whereas in the UK, we actually traveled abroad to get our holy grails. Kids just needed to be different," said Wyatt, who opened a store specializing in rare footwear and apparel.
    Neal Heard, author of the book "Trainers", began following the group in the early 80s. Those were the days when English football had a problem with hooliganism.
    "Waiting for the away team's fans to turn up at the train station, the crackle in the air was as much about what they were going to be wearing as it was about if any trouble was going to start," said Heard.
    "Fashions literally spread around the country after each successive weekend of matches. It was very much about one-upmanship and exclusivity. This was a bit easier to achieve back then before the dawn of internet shopping, but it took a lot more effort."
    The trend inspired a whole subculture, known as "The Casuals," "Dressers" or "Trendies" -- working class football fans decked in sportswear brands like Fila, Tachinni, Adidas or Ellesse.

    Celebrating heritage

    Kash dismisses reports he spent over $300,000 on his collection as "ridiculous," explaining that shoes cost less "back in the day." The most he's ever spent on a pair is £200 -- around $370, 10 years ago.
    Now, thanks to his Instagram following, he's lucky enough to be given pairs by brands, but how he manages to find the desired ones to wear each day is a mystery -- there's no system to the storage of his 2,000 plus pairs of shoes.
    "It's just instinct. I know where everything is," says Kash assures.
    From atop the closet he brings down a cardboard box protecting a crisp white leather briefcase, secured with combination lock. It flips open to reveal a pristine pair of all-white, all-leather Adidas superstars, presented with a luxury care kit.
    It's one of 150 pairs made for the 35th birthday of the shoe, available only to family and friends of the brand.
    "How much are they worth? Who knows. Maybe £2,000-£3,000 ($2,450-3,680), maybe more. I'll never sell them."
    Though Kash plans to "prune" his collection to free up some room at home, his motivation isn't financial.
    He wants to create an institute that celebrates the heritage of sneaker culture, tying in its influence on fashion, music and sport.
    "I'm not a hoarder, I'm an archivist. This is about trying to build a platform on which to express. It's about education, culture and what it means to future generations."