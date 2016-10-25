What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson strikes a Heisman-esque pose during a home game against North Carolina State on Saturday, October 22. Many consider Jackson to be the Heisman Trophy front-runner this season.
Golf legend Gary Player, left, and basketball Hall of Famer Yao Ming talk during a celebrity pro-am in Haikou, China, on Sunday, October 23. Yao is 7 feet, 6 inches -- a full 2 feet taller than Player.
Penn State's Brandon Bell tackles Ohio State's Dontre Wilson during a college football game in State College, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, October 22. Penn State upset the No. 2 Buckeyes 24-21.
Lorenzo Petrarca crashes during a Moto3 practice on Australia's Phillip Island on Friday, October 21. He was not seriously hurt.
The Los Angeles Sparks celebrate after they won the WNBA title on Thursday, October 20. The Sparks defeated Minnesota 77-76 to win the best-of-five series 3-2. It is their first championship since 2002.
NASCAR trucks pile up during a wreck in Talladega, Alabama, on Saturday, October 22. No drivers were seriously hurt.
Supporters of the German soccer club Borussia Dortmund light flares during a Champions League match in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, October 18.
Winnipeg's Mark Schiefele plays the puck during the Heritage Classic, an NHL game played outdoors in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday, October 23.
Dinosaur heads are seen in the Penn State student section during the football game against Ohio State on Saturday, October 22.
Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright, left, and Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald react after their teams tied 6-6 on Sunday, October 23. Both teams missed short field goals late in overtime.
Members of the U.S. Naval Academy stand in formation before a college football game in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, October 22.
Kevin Lamb wins a lineout ball during a Community League match between the RAK Goats and the Beaver Nomads, which was played Friday, October 21, in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.
The puck flies near the face of Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner as he plays an NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, October 20.
San Diego kicker Josh Lambo, right, hugs teammate Joey Bosa after kicking a game-winning field goal in Atlanta on Sunday, October 23.
Barcelona players are hit by objects thrown from the crowd after Lionel Messi scored a late penalty to win a league match in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday, October 22.
People play in the mud Friday, October 21, during a "swamp soccer" tournament in Chengdu, China.
The Miami Dolphins take the field for a home game against Buffalo on Sunday, October 23.
Manuel De Los Santos, a member of the European Disabled Golf Association, plays a shot during a tournament in Vilamoura, Portugal, on Saturday, October 22.
Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green catches a pass at the end of the first half against Cleveland on Sunday, October 23.
Brooklyn's Luis Scola, left, knocks the ball away from New York's Carmelo Anthony during an NBA preseason game on Thursday, October 20.
Joey Logano and his crew celebrate in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup race in Talladega, Alabama, on Sunday, October 23.
Philadelphia's Josh Huff flips over after he returned a kickoff for a touchdown on Sunday, October 23. The Eagles defeated Minnesota -- the NFL's last unbeaten team -- 21-10.
Windsurfer Chris Murray competes in Tiree, Scotland, on Thursday, October 20.
Jamie Whincup leads Shane Van Gisbergen during a Supercars race in Gold Coast, Australia, on Sunday, October 23.
Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell is tackled by New England Patriots during an NFL game in Pittsburgh on Sunday, October 23.
Lonneke Sloetjes, left, and Milena Rasic -- two players with VakifBank Istanbul -- block the shot of Hisamitsu Springs' Maja Tokarska during a volleyball match in Pasay, Philippines, on Tuesday, October 18.
