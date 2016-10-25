Breaking News

What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos

Updated 5:48 AM ET, Tue October 25, 2016

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning the National League pennant on Saturday, October 22. They will be playing in the World Series for the first time since 1945.
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning the National League pennant on Saturday, October 22. They will be playing in the World Series for the first time since 1945.
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson strikes a Heisman-esque pose during a home game against North Carolina State on Saturday, October 22. Many consider Jackson to be the Heisman Trophy front-runner this season.
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson strikes a Heisman-esque pose during a home game against North Carolina State on Saturday, October 22. Many consider Jackson to be the Heisman Trophy front-runner this season.
Golf legend Gary Player, left, and basketball Hall of Famer Yao Ming talk during a celebrity pro-am in Haikou, China, on Sunday, October 23. Yao is 7 feet, 6 inches -- a full 2 feet taller than Player.
Golf legend Gary Player, left, and basketball Hall of Famer Yao Ming talk during a celebrity pro-am in Haikou, China, on Sunday, October 23. Yao is 7 feet, 6 inches -- a full 2 feet taller than Player.
Lewis Hamilton drives during the Formula One race he won in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, October 23. Hamilton has won seven of the year's 18 races, but he is still second in the standings behind Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg.
Lewis Hamilton drives during the Formula One race he won in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, October 23. Hamilton has won seven of the year's 18 races, but he is still second in the standings behind Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg.
Penn State's Brandon Bell tackles Ohio State's Dontre Wilson during a college football game in State College, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, October 22. Penn State upset the No. 2 Buckeyes 24-21.
Penn State's Brandon Bell tackles Ohio State's Dontre Wilson during a college football game in State College, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, October 22. Penn State upset the No. 2 Buckeyes 24-21.
Lorenzo Petrarca crashes during a Moto3 practice on Australia's Phillip Island on Friday, October 21. He was not seriously hurt.
Lorenzo Petrarca crashes during a Moto3 practice on Australia's Phillip Island on Friday, October 21. He was not seriously hurt.
The Los Angeles Sparks celebrate after they won the WNBA title on Thursday, October 20. The Sparks defeated Minnesota 77-76 to win the best-of-five series 3-2. It is their first championship since 2002.
The Los Angeles Sparks celebrate after they won the WNBA title on Thursday, October 20. The Sparks defeated Minnesota 77-76 to win the best-of-five series 3-2. It is their first championship since 2002.
NASCAR trucks pile up during a wreck in Talladega, Alabama, on Saturday, October 22. No drivers were seriously hurt.
NASCAR trucks pile up during a wreck in Talladega, Alabama, on Saturday, October 22. No drivers were seriously hurt.
Toronto shortstop Troy Tulowitski throws his bat after he popped out to end the American League Championship Series on Wednesday, October 19. Toronto was eliminated by the Cleveland Indians, who will be seeking their first World Series title since 1948.
Toronto shortstop Troy Tulowitski throws his bat after he popped out to end the American League Championship Series on Wednesday, October 19. Toronto was eliminated by the Cleveland Indians, who will be seeking their first World Series title since 1948.
Supporters of the German soccer club Borussia Dortmund light flares during a Champions League match in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, October 18.
Supporters of the German soccer club Borussia Dortmund light flares during a Champions League match in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, October 18.
A shaft of light hits Angelique Kerber as she plays a WTA Finals match in Singapore on Sunday, October 23.
A shaft of light hits Angelique Kerber as she plays a WTA Finals match in Singapore on Sunday, October 23.
Winnipeg's Mark Schiefele plays the puck during the Heritage Classic, an NHL game played outdoors in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday, October 23.
Winnipeg's Mark Schiefele plays the puck during the Heritage Classic, an NHL game played outdoors in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday, October 23.
Dinosaur heads are seen in the Penn State student section during the football game against Ohio State on Saturday, October 22.
Dinosaur heads are seen in the Penn State student section during the football game against Ohio State on Saturday, October 22.
Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright, left, and Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald react after their teams tied 6-6 on Sunday, October 23. Both teams missed short field goals late in overtime.
Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright, left, and Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald react after their teams tied 6-6 on Sunday, October 23. Both teams missed short field goals late in overtime.
Marc Marquez practices Saturday, October 22, before the MotoGP race on Phillip Island, Australia. The Spaniard clinched his third world title earlier this month.
Marc Marquez practices Saturday, October 22, before the MotoGP race on Phillip Island, Australia. The Spaniard clinched his third world title earlier this month.
Members of the U.S. Naval Academy stand in formation before a college football game in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, October 22.
Members of the U.S. Naval Academy stand in formation before a college football game in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, October 22.
Kevin Lamb wins a lineout ball during a Community League match between the RAK Goats and the Beaver Nomads, which was played Friday, October 21, in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.
Kevin Lamb wins a lineout ball during a Community League match between the RAK Goats and the Beaver Nomads, which was played Friday, October 21, in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.
The puck flies near the face of Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner as he plays an NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, October 20.
The puck flies near the face of Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner as he plays an NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, October 20.
San Diego kicker Josh Lambo, right, hugs teammate Joey Bosa after kicking a game-winning field goal in Atlanta on Sunday, October 23.
San Diego kicker Josh Lambo, right, hugs teammate Joey Bosa after kicking a game-winning field goal in Atlanta on Sunday, October 23.
Barcelona players are hit by objects thrown from the crowd after Lionel Messi scored a late penalty to win a league match in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday, October 22.
Barcelona players are hit by objects thrown from the crowd after Lionel Messi scored a late penalty to win a league match in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday, October 22.
People play in the mud Friday, October 21, during a "swamp soccer" tournament in Chengdu, China.
People play in the mud Friday, October 21, during a "swamp soccer" tournament in Chengdu, China.
The Miami Dolphins take the field for a home game against Buffalo on Sunday, October 23.
The Miami Dolphins take the field for a home game against Buffalo on Sunday, October 23.
Manuel De Los Santos, a member of the European Disabled Golf Association, plays a shot during a tournament in Vilamoura, Portugal, on Saturday, October 22.
Manuel De Los Santos, a member of the European Disabled Golf Association, plays a shot during a tournament in Vilamoura, Portugal, on Saturday, October 22.
Swiss skier Lara Gut competes in the giant slalom during a World Cup race in Soelden, Austria, on Saturday, October 22. She won the season-opening event.
Swiss skier Lara Gut competes in the giant slalom during a World Cup race in Soelden, Austria, on Saturday, October 22. She won the season-opening event.
Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green catches a pass at the end of the first half against Cleveland on Sunday, October 23.
Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green catches a pass at the end of the first half against Cleveland on Sunday, October 23.
Chelsea players celebrate after N'Golo Kante's goal put the finishing touches on a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday, October 23. The London match was a nightmare return for Jose Mourinho, Chelsea's former manager who now leads United.
Chelsea players celebrate after N'Golo Kante's goal put the finishing touches on a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday, October 23. The London match was a nightmare return for Jose Mourinho, Chelsea's former manager who now leads United.
Brooklyn's Luis Scola, left, knocks the ball away from New York's Carmelo Anthony during an NBA preseason game on Thursday, October 20.
Brooklyn's Luis Scola, left, knocks the ball away from New York's Carmelo Anthony during an NBA preseason game on Thursday, October 20.
Joey Logano and his crew celebrate in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup race in Talladega, Alabama, on Sunday, October 23.
Joey Logano and his crew celebrate in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup race in Talladega, Alabama, on Sunday, October 23.
Philadelphia's Josh Huff flips over after he returned a kickoff for a touchdown on Sunday, October 23. The Eagles defeated Minnesota -- the NFL's last unbeaten team -- 21-10.
Philadelphia's Josh Huff flips over after he returned a kickoff for a touchdown on Sunday, October 23. The Eagles defeated Minnesota -- the NFL's last unbeaten team -- 21-10.
Windsurfer Chris Murray competes in Tiree, Scotland, on Thursday, October 20.
Windsurfer Chris Murray competes in Tiree, Scotland, on Thursday, October 20.
Jamie Whincup leads Shane Van Gisbergen during a Supercars race in Gold Coast, Australia, on Sunday, October 23.
Jamie Whincup leads Shane Van Gisbergen during a Supercars race in Gold Coast, Australia, on Sunday, October 23.
Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell is tackled by New England Patriots during an NFL game in Pittsburgh on Sunday, October 23.
Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell is tackled by New England Patriots during an NFL game in Pittsburgh on Sunday, October 23.
Lonneke Sloetjes, left, and Milena Rasic -- two players with VakifBank Istanbul -- block the shot of Hisamitsu Springs' Maja Tokarska during a volleyball match in Pasay, Philippines, on Tuesday, October 18.
Lonneke Sloetjes, left, and Milena Rasic -- two players with VakifBank Istanbul -- block the shot of Hisamitsu Springs' Maja Tokarska during a volleyball match in Pasay, Philippines, on Tuesday, October 18.
Gracie Gold performs during the exhibition portion of Chicago's Grand Prix of Figure Skating on Sunday, October 23.
Gracie Gold performs during the exhibition portion of Chicago's Grand Prix of Figure Skating on Sunday, October 23. See 38 amazing sports photos from last week
Take a look at 34 amazing sports photos from October 18 through October 24.