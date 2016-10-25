Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning the National League pennant on Saturday, October 22. They will be playing in the World Series for the first time since 1945. Hide Caption 1 of 34

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson strikes a Heisman-esque pose during a home game against North Carolina State on Saturday, October 22. Many consider Jackson to be the Heisman Trophy front-runner this season. Hide Caption 2 of 34

Golf legend Gary Player, left, and basketball Hall of Famer Yao Ming talk during a celebrity pro-am in Haikou, China, on Sunday, October 23. Yao is 7 feet, 6 inches -- a full 2 feet taller than Player. Hide Caption 3 of 34

Lewis Hamilton drives during the Formula One race he won in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, October 23. Hamilton has won seven of the year's 18 races, but he is still second in the standings behind Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg. Hide Caption 4 of 34

Penn State's Brandon Bell tackles Ohio State's Dontre Wilson during a college football game in State College, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, October 22. Penn State upset the No. 2 Buckeyes 24-21. Hide Caption 5 of 34

Lorenzo Petrarca crashes during a Moto3 practice on Australia's Phillip Island on Friday, October 21. He was not seriously hurt. Hide Caption 6 of 34

The Los Angeles Sparks celebrate after they won the WNBA title on Thursday, October 20. The Sparks defeated Minnesota 77-76 to win the best-of-five series 3-2. It is their first championship since 2002. Hide Caption 7 of 34

NASCAR trucks pile up during a wreck in Talladega, Alabama, on Saturday, October 22. No drivers were seriously hurt. Hide Caption 8 of 34

Toronto shortstop Troy Tulowitski throws his bat after he popped out to end the American League Championship Series on Wednesday, October 19. Toronto was eliminated by the Cleveland Indians, who will be seeking their first World Series title since 1948. Hide Caption 9 of 34

Supporters of the German soccer club Borussia Dortmund light flares during a Champions League match in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, October 18. Hide Caption 10 of 34

A shaft of light hits Angelique Kerber as she plays a WTA Finals match in Singapore on Sunday, October 23. Hide Caption 11 of 34

Winnipeg's Mark Schiefele plays the puck during the Heritage Classic, an NHL game played outdoors in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday, October 23. Hide Caption 12 of 34

Dinosaur heads are seen in the Penn State student section during the football game against Ohio State on Saturday, October 22. Hide Caption 13 of 34

Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright, left, and Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald react after their teams tied 6-6 on Sunday, October 23. Both teams missed short field goals late in overtime. Hide Caption 14 of 34

Marc Marquez practices Saturday, October 22, before the MotoGP race on Phillip Island, Australia. The Spaniard clinched his third world title earlier this month. Hide Caption 15 of 34

Members of the U.S. Naval Academy stand in formation before a college football game in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, October 22. Hide Caption 16 of 34

Kevin Lamb wins a lineout ball during a Community League match between the RAK Goats and the Beaver Nomads, which was played Friday, October 21, in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. Hide Caption 17 of 34

The puck flies near the face of Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner as he plays an NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, October 20. Hide Caption 18 of 34

San Diego kicker Josh Lambo, right, hugs teammate Joey Bosa after kicking a game-winning field goal in Atlanta on Sunday, October 23. Hide Caption 19 of 34

Barcelona players are hit by objects thrown from the crowd after Lionel Messi scored a late penalty to win a league match in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday, October 22. Hide Caption 20 of 34

People play in the mud Friday, October 21, during a "swamp soccer" tournament in Chengdu, China. Hide Caption 21 of 34

The Miami Dolphins take the field for a home game against Buffalo on Sunday, October 23. Hide Caption 22 of 34

Manuel De Los Santos, a member of the European Disabled Golf Association, plays a shot during a tournament in Vilamoura, Portugal, on Saturday, October 22. Hide Caption 23 of 34

Swiss skier Lara Gut competes in the giant slalom during a World Cup race in Soelden, Austria, on Saturday, October 22. She won the season-opening event. Hide Caption 24 of 34

Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green catches a pass at the end of the first half against Cleveland on Sunday, October 23. Hide Caption 25 of 34

Chelsea players celebrate after N'Golo Kante's goal put the finishing touches on a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday, October 23. The London match was a nightmare return for Jose Mourinho, Chelsea's former manager who now leads United. Hide Caption 26 of 34

Brooklyn's Luis Scola, left, knocks the ball away from New York's Carmelo Anthony during an NBA preseason game on Thursday, October 20. Hide Caption 27 of 34

Joey Logano and his crew celebrate in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup race in Talladega, Alabama, on Sunday, October 23. Hide Caption 28 of 34

Philadelphia's Josh Huff flips over after he returned a kickoff for a touchdown on Sunday, October 23. The Eagles defeated Minnesota -- the NFL's last unbeaten team -- 21-10. Hide Caption 29 of 34

Windsurfer Chris Murray competes in Tiree, Scotland, on Thursday, October 20. Hide Caption 30 of 34

Jamie Whincup leads Shane Van Gisbergen during a Supercars race in Gold Coast, Australia, on Sunday, October 23. Hide Caption 31 of 34

Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell is tackled by New England Patriots during an NFL game in Pittsburgh on Sunday, October 23. Hide Caption 32 of 34

Lonneke Sloetjes, left, and Milena Rasic -- two players with VakifBank Istanbul -- block the shot of Hisamitsu Springs' Maja Tokarska during a volleyball match in Pasay, Philippines, on Tuesday, October 18. Hide Caption 33 of 34