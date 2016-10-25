Photos: What's happened since the Cubs won a World Series? It's been a long time since the Chicago Cubs won a World Series. It was 1908, and the president was Theodore Roosevelt, an advocate of speaking softly and carrying a big stick. Taking a cue from Roosevelt, the Cubs hit hard for a 4-1 series win over Detroit, outscoring the Tigers 24-15 over those five games. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Much has happened since the Cubs' win. Take the first expedition to reach the South Pole. A team led by Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen arrived in 1911.

Never mind the Titanic's sinking (1912) and discovery at the ocean bottom (1985). The ship wasn't even around when the Cubs won in 1908. Construction didn't start until 1909, and it wasn't launched until 1911.

America's skies weren't so spacious when the Cubs were champs -- the United States had only 46 states then. But President William Taft signed New Mexico and Arizona into statehood in 1912.

The Cubs' famed Wrigley Field is the second-oldest Major League ballpark still in use -- and it didn't even exist when the Cubs last won the series. Weeghman Park, given its current name in 1927, was completed in 1914.

Women weren't able to vote throughout the country until 1920 -- 12 years after the Cubs won the series.

For a time, Cubs fans couldn't legally buy alcohol to drown their sorrows. Prohibition started (1920) and ended (1933) during a dry spell for the team.

Jazz was in its infancy in 1908. Here's jazz pianist Jelly Roll Morton and his band, the Red Hot Peppers, around 1926.

US sports broadcasts wouldn't come to radio (1921) or TV (1939) until well after the Cubs' title. Here's inventor Philo Farnsworth with an electronic television receiver in 1930.

The Soviet Union both came (1922) and went (1991).