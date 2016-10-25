Trump on primary opponents who don't back him: 'I don't know how they live with themselves'

Story highlights Trump on his primary opponents: "I don't know how they live with themselves in one way..."

Trump said he would have supported the nominee if he hadn't won.

(CNN) Donald Trump criticized Tuesday some of his Republican primary opponents for still refusing to endorse him, saying in a radio interview that "I don't know how they live with themselves."

"They signed these really, really powerful pledges, if you read them you would've said wow, that was a really good lawyer that drew that up," Trump said in an interview on Newsradio 970 in Tampa Bay, Florida. "And they didn't back, and you know, I don't know how they live with themselves in one way, because they have to live with themselves and also when they have to run sometime in the future, I think it would be very difficult for them."

Every Republican primary candidate has endorsed Trump except for John Kasich, Jeb Bush, Lindsey Graham, and George Pataki. Republican candidates signed a pledge year last promising to back the eventual nominee, no matter who it was.

Trump said in the interview that, if had he lost the primary, he would have followed through with the pledge.

"We had some people that signed pledges and they signed the pledge and it basically says that, 'I swear that if such and such gets in that we will back him,' and I would have had to back them." Trump said, "And I would've done that, I wouldn't have thought about it."

