Story highlights A government report revealed Monday that Obamacare premiums could increase 22% next year

Donald Trump discussed the hikes during an impromptu press conference with his employees

Doral, Florida (CNN) Donald Trump told a Florida crowd Tuesday his employees were having issues with Obamacare, which is being rocked by skyrocketing premiums.

"I can say that all of my employees are having a tremendous problem with Obamacare," Trump said. "What they're going through with their health care is horrible because of Obamacare, so we'll repeal it and replace it."

The Republican presidential nominee's comments come one day after a government report revealed premiums are set to rise an average of 22% for the benchmark silver place in 2017. The plan will cost an average of $296 a month next year.

His comments sparked questions about whether Trump's employees receive insurance through Obamacare. When asked by a member of the media whether his employees are on Obamacare, Trump replied, "Some of them, most of them, no."

Clarifying Trump's remarks, the general manager of Trump's property in Doral, David Feder, said,"99% of our employees are insured through our hotel."

