'The other Donald Trump' is voting for Hillary Clinton

Story highlights Donald L. Trump is voting for Hillary Clinton.

"I have found [Trump's] theatrical persona and lack of content to his positions distasteful," said the other Trump.

(CNN) The man who has gained notoriety in the past 15 months as "the other Donald Trump" will be voting for Hillary Clinton, he announced in an interview with CNN's KFile on Monday.

Dr. Donald L. Trump, an oncologist who runs the Inova Dwight and Martha Schar Cancer Institute in Virginia and goes by "Skip," has been the subject of numerous press profiles since Donald J. Trump announced his candidacy. In those interviews, Dr. Trump has described the difficulties of bearing the same name as the Republican nominee, telling reporters of the snarky comments and stale "You're fired" jokes he is accustomed to hearing.

Yet, for much of the campaign season, Dr. Trump has been reluctant to discuss his opinion of Donald J. Trump's politics.

On Monday, however, Dr. Trump said he would vote for Hillary Clinton in part because of the Republican nominee's "distasteful" persona and rhetoric.

"I would vote for Clinton, I voted for Obama, because I like what they propose. I like the empathy, the inclusiveness, and the progressive policies that they espouse," Dr. Trump said.

