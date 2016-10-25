Sheryl Crow: Shorter election season is a change that would do us good

Story highlights Crow says the presidential campaign has spread vitriol

So far her Change.org petition has garnered nearly 35,000 signatures

(CNN) For Grammy award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, the 2016 presidential campaign has not been her favorite mistake.

Crow, perhaps finding every campaign day to be a winding road, is spreading a petition asking others join her effort to shorten the election process.

Speaking with CNN's Brooke Baldwin on "Newsroom" Tuesday, Crow argued that the race, which has dominated national dialogue for much of the past two years, has only served to divide the nation and spread hate.

"This has gone on so long that we are not learning anything more," Crow said. "It's become just sensationalized. It's incentivizing vitriolic hatred ... just hate talk."

Sheryl Crow discusses her petition to shorten presidential campaigns https://t.co/6OZtrfIwim https://t.co/1tCaYgrZUr — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 25, 2016

To this end the country and pop music star, who is Democrat, posted a petition to Change.org asking others to sign on to her request that the political parties consider taking action to shorten future election seasons.

Read More