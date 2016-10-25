Senate GOP super PAC pours $25 million to save Republicans

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)The Senate Leadership Fund is injecting $25 million into a half-dozen Senate battleground states, hoping to lift Republicans suffering under the weight of a historically unpopular presidential nominee.
The group -- part of the American Crossroads network founded by GOP operative Karl Rove and aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- said Tuesday it would blitz the airwaves to match Democratic hopefuls in Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Missouri and Indiana. The barrage is a late effort to keep their team afloat as support for Donald Trump wanes and Democrats appear to have the upper-hand in Senate battlegrounds.
The moves, first reported by Politico, were confirmed by Senate Leadership Fund spokesman Ian Prior.
The super PAC will invest $7.5 million in Nevada, where Rep. Joe Heck is fighting the GOP's only war to flip a Democratic seat; $5.2 million behind Sen. Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania; $4.1 million for Rep. Todd Young in Indiana; $3.2 million for Sen. Richard Burr in North Carolina; $2.6 million for Sen. Kelly Ayotte in New Hampshire; and $2.3 million for Roy Blunt in Missouri.
Democratic groups -- and the Democratic ticket -- are increasingly focusing down-ballot given Hillary Clinton's commanding position in the presidential race.
The Senate Leadership Fund and the other super PACs and nonprofits in the Crossroads network have emerged as the most potent advertising force for Republicans this cycle, raising $120 million thanks in part to their relationship with McConnell, who has embraced the group.
But none of the Crossroads network's arsenal is being spent to support Trump, despite protestations from some supporters of the Republican nominee.