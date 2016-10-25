GOP schedules RNC member call as Election Day approaches

Story highlights Priebus held a similar call days after Trump's "Access Hollywood" tape emerged

The RNC holds periodic conference calls with its members

Washington (CNN) Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus has scheduled a Wednesday call with members of the party as Donald Trump continues to face a tough map with two weeks to go in the election, according to an invitation obtained by CNN.

The Republican National Committee holds periodic conference calls with its members, including one held two weeks ago during which Priebus stressed the party's "great relationship" with the Trump campaign. Wednesday's call topic is only listed as "political update."

Typically, members are not given the opportunity to ask questions on the calls.

The invitation stresses that only members will be allowed on the call and will be required to provide their name, state and code. In the call two weeks ago, Priebus acknowledged that members of the press may have been listening in and the information was widely reported shortly after the presentation wrapped.

