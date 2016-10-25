Reality Check: Did the Clintons corrupt an FBI investigation?

Story highlights Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe reportedly helped raise money for someone whose spouse is an FBI official

That official later turned out to have a role in the investigation of Clinton's use of a private email server

Washington (CNN) It was the kind of story that, at first blush, might seem like there was something fishy going on.

On Sunday night, the Wall Street Journal reported that Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close ally of Bill and Hillary Clinton, had helped raise more than $675,000 for the campaign of a candidate whose spouse is an FBI official. That official later turned out to have a supervisory role in the investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server for government business.

It did not take Donald Trump long to jump on the story, insisting it was a blatant example of Washington corruption.

"It was just learned that one of the closest people to Hillary Clinton, with long-standing ties to her husband and herself gave more -- this just came out -- gave more than $675,000 to the campaign of the spouse -- the wife -- of the top FBI official who helped oversee the investigation into Mrs. Clinton's illegal email server," Trump said Monday at a rally in St. Augustine, Florida. "So the man that was investigating her from the FBI, his wife runs for office and they give her more than $675,000 to run."

Trump went on to say, "It's unbelievable how Hillary Clinton got away with the email lie, the email scam, the email corruption. But now, at least, we have a pretty good idea."

Read More