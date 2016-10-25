Story highlights
- Priorities is the Super PAC backing Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton
- Priorities also in October began attacking Republican incumbents in a pair of Senate races
(CNN)Hillary Clinton's flagship super PAC is raising roughly $1 million a day, according to new data provided by the super PAC, enough to finance an expensive and unprecedented independent assault on Donald Trump.
Priorities USA will report having collected about $18 million in the first 19 days of October, according to the group, an extraordinary fundraising clip that coincides with Clinton's strongest poll numbers to date. Largely thanks to about a dozen high-powered Democratic donors who can cut checks of unlimited size, Priorities has now raised over $175 million this cycle — easily the most of any outside group in the 2016 race.
The group said it had $15.1 million on hand as of October 19, meaning it poured nearly $25 million during that three-week period into its anti-Trump barrage, primarily on swing-state television. Trump super PACs have struggled to keep up with the fundraising or spending, and Trump forces have been significantly outgunned for the entire election.
The group has over $20 million reserved just on television for the final two weeks, according to advertising records.
"With 2 weeks to go, Priorities is committed to ensuring Hillary Clinton wins by as much as possible, in as many states as possible, and is surrounded by Democrats in Washington who will join her in moving our country forward," said Justin Barasky, a Priorities spokesman.
Given Clinton's standing in the horse race and flush cash position, Priorities also in October began attacking Republican incumbents in a pair of Senate races: New Hampshire's Kelly Ayotte and Pennsylvania's Pat Toomey. And more ads in downballot races by Priorities are expected this week, even if it's unclear whether the group will expand to new Senate states.
All campaigns and committees, regardless of whether they typically file monthly or quarterly, must disclose this October financial information such as donations to the Federal Election Commission by Thursday. Any donations received on or after October 20, however, won't become public until a month after Election Day.