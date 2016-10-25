Despite denials of business ties, Democrat Patrick Murphy's dad was pictured with Trump at groundbreaking

Story highlights Murphy says his family has "never done business with Donald Trump."

Murphy's family business built two Trump-branded towers.

(CNN) Patrick Murphy, the Democrat in Florida seeking to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio in November, has flat-out denied he and his family have ever done business with Donald Trump, even though his family's construction company built two Trump-branded condominiums in the state and Murphy's father appeared alongside Trump at a groundbreaking ceremony for one of the projects.

Murphy, who has tried to tie Rubio to the controversial words and actions of the Republican presidential nominee, found the tables turned on him in a recent debate, when Rubio accused him and his family of making "millions" off business dealings with Trump.

After the debate Murphy told the local NBC8 station in Florida of Rubio's attack, "It's an absolute lie, we've never done business with Donald Trump. We've never had a contract with Donald Trump."

But the construction company owned by Murphy's father, Thomas Murphy built two luxury buildings that bear Trump's name — "Trump Royale" and "Trump Hollywood." The hundred plus million dollar contracts were awarded to Coastal Construction in 2005 and 2007, respectively. The younger Murphy was briefly a vice president at the construction company, and still owns millions of dollars worth of company stock gifted to him by his father.

Earlier this year, Thomas Murphy told the Palm Beach Post that Trump wasn't the developer and had no ownership stake in either project, but that Trump, as with many other properties that bear his name, was paid by the developers to license his name. The licensing of Trump's name, in theory, creates buzz around a project and attracts potential buyers.

