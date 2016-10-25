GOP Sen. Toomey won't say if he'll vote for Trump at debate

Story highlights Pat Toomey is a first term Republican senator from Pennsylvania

He's locked in a tight battle with Democratic challenger Katie McGinty

(CNN) Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, who is in a tight race for re-election, refused to say during a debate Monday night if he plans to vote for his party's presidential nominee.

The first-term senator has repeatedly dodged when asked whom he would vote for and during the final Senate debate before Election Day, he told the crowd at Temple University that Donald Trump was "deeply flawed" but he would not go as far to disavow the top of ticket.

"If he were president, he would probably sign a bill repealing Obamacare, which we badly need," Toomey said. "He'd probably sign a bill that would restore sanctions on Iran which we badly need. So there is this dilemma."

After being asked three times by the debate's moderator, Toomey tried moving past the question saying, "I don't think my constituents care that much how one person is going to vote."

His Democratic challenger, Katie McGinty, pounced on her opponent's answer.

