Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama got in on the trend of famous people reading mean tweets about themselves Monday, including a tweet from the man who hopes to replace him.

"President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States. Exclamation point. @realDonaldTrump," Obama said, reading a mean tweet that the Republican presidential nominee had fired off about him during the President's appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2016

"Well, @realDonaldTrump, at least I will go down as a president," Obama responded, amid laughs from the audience and a phone drop.

Here are some other tweets that Obama read exactly as they were tweeted:

"My mom bought new conditioner and it sucks it isn't even conditioning my hair I blame obama."