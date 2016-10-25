Story highlights The American Conservative Union chairman said he sees the good in Donald Trump's angry followers

Matt Schlapp said he's upset establishment Republicans by skipping the "This Town" primary

Party People is a new podcast from CNN where a pair of conservative CNN contributors talk to influential voices about the future of conservatism and the Republican party.

(CNN) American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp defended supporters of Donald Trump, saying he's "disgusted by the judgment" Washington Republicans have had for the GOP presidential nominee and his supporters.

"I am disgusted by the judgment of this town over good people who love this country," Schlapp told CNN's "Party People" podcast hosts Kevin Madden and Mary Katherine Ham in a conversation last week. "Are they off-track sometimes? Yes, but you're not going to get to a place where we have consensus by judging them."

Schlapp said Republicans run the risk of turning off voters by "moralizing" too much when it comes to the party's standard-bearer.

"What I've seen from Trump as a candidate is that he's surrounded himself with good conservatives and he's learning as he goes," he said. "Now that's frustrating to some people who say he should have learned it 30 years ago and he should be an expert now, but that's not the situation we're in."

Schlapp criticized establishment GOP leaders for being upset over Trump's ascendance to the nomination without building relationships in Washington.

