Schumer, national Dems reject calls to spend money targeting Rubio

Story highlights Patrick Murphy is hoping to defeat Marco Rubio

Florida is an expensive state to advertise in

(CNN) Sen. Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee are resisting calls to redirect cash into the Florida Senate race as Democrats are locked in an internal debate over how to spend limited resources into an ever-expanding map.

National Democrats are privately saying they don't have the money to spend to take out Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who finds himself battling headwinds caused by Donald Trump and trying to fend off a challenge from Democratic Rep. Patrick Murphy, according to sources familiar with the talks.

But behind the scenes, pressure has mounted on Schumer and the DSCC to change course.

Sources say the calls, which have come from Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid and other prominent Florida Democrats, amount to this: Murphy could pull off a monumental upset and knock off a rising GOP star in Rubio if the national Democratic Party redirected resources to help the party's Senate candidate there.

But Schumer and the DSCC are skeptical given how expensive it is to run ads in Florida, saying doing so would force the national party to sacrifice three other more competitive states -- namely Indiana, North Carolina and Missouri -- in order to help a long-shot candidate in Murphy, according to several sources familiar with their thinking.

Read More