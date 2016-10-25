Story highlights Kevin McCarthy is the House Majority Leader and a California Republican

McCarthy avowed his support for Trump's presidential bid on Tuesday morning

(CNN) House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy offered a blunt assessment of the challenge posed by Donald Trump to down-ballot Republicans in 2016.

"We know that the wind is in our face supporting Donald Trump, supporting our members of Congress -- we're in a fight," the California Republican told "Fox and Friends" Tuesday.

McCarthy, who represents California's 23rd district, also firmly stated his support for the Republican presidential nominee.

"I believe we have to change this country. We are going to keep this House. We need to elect Donald Trump president," he said.

The GOP leader framed the election as a stark choice, urging recalcitrant Republicans to consider stakes like the Supreme Court and foreign policy.

