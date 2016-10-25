Trump campaign manager: We are vetting people for Trump's cabinet

Story highlights "We're going to win so we have to get ready to form a government," she says

"We don't like to say things are over," she adds

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday people are being actively vetted for positions in the Republican nominee's cabinet to be ready if he wins the presidency.

"Have you been actively vetting people as we speak right now for positions?" CNN's Wolf Blitzer asked Conway.

"Yes, because we're going to win so we have to get ready to form a government," she said on "The Situation Room." "And along those lines we find many talented people who'd like to serve with Donald Trump (and) Mike Pence, and we're really happy about that."

Conway added: "We're not doing it because we're presumptuous, I think the way my friends across the aisle are doing it. But we're doing it because it's a very serious prospect to form a government in a really small time."

She also said she's confident Trump will win on Election Day, adding that the Trump's campaign is conducting internal polls that show Trump is closer to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in North Carolina and Florida than what's showed in public polls.

