(CNN) US military officials have received a tip that the remains of one or more American hostages killed by an ISIS operative known as "Jihadi John" may be buried in Dabiq, Syria, CNN has learned.

Military officials are now weighing whether it is possible to send American personnel to Dabiq to investigate further.

Since some areas of northern Syria have been liberated from ISIS, and there are US Special Operations Forces in the area, it opens the door to potentially finding the remains of Americans killed in Syria.

US officials would not specify where the tip about Dabiq came from. But several defense officials have confirmed to CNN that they are looking at an initial intelligence report that suggests some US remains may be buried in that area.

Military officials are strongly emphasizing nothing is yet confirmed.

