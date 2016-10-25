First on CNN: House Dems expand map as super PAC targets ruby red Montana

(CNN) Democrats haven't won a race for a US House seat in the solidly red state of Montana in more than 20 years. But a Democratic super PAC is investing nearly half-a-million dollars to try to knock off the Republican incumbent who holds the state's single seat, another sign that Donald Trump's unpredictable campaign has expanded the map in the battle for control of the House of Representatives.

Zinke is a retired Navy SEAL who has appeared regularly on cable news programs to discuss national security issues.

The tag line in the commercial features the announcer saying "Ryan Zinke -- too in love with himself to think about Montana."

The group, which is spending millions on races to boost House Democratic incumbents and challengers, says the new buy cost nearly $500,000 to place the ad in broadcast and cable markets for the final two weeks of the election in four major media markets around the state.

"Montanans are tired of Zinke's constant self-promotion and bluster, and they're more than ready for a representative who will finally put their needs first," House Majority PAC Communications director Jeb Fain told CNN in a statement.

Denise Juneau, the state school superintendent who is challenging Zinke, has won previous statewide campaigns so she has some name recognition. She is a member of the Democratic National Campaign Committee's so-called "red to blue" program, which puts resources and attention on those recruits it believes can defeat GOP incumbents.

President Barack Obama lost Montana in the last two presidential elections, but Democrats have done well in other statewide contests. In 2012, Jon Tester won a close US Senate re-race and Steve Bullock was elected governor. But the last time a Democrat from Montana held a House seat was in 1997.

Zinke has told associates that he believes Tester and Montana Democrats are trying to oust him this year in an effort to deny him the chance to challenge Tester's Senate re-election in 2018.

Most political analysts agree that House Democrats are positioned to make double-digit gains on November 8, but are skeptical that they can pick up the 30 seats they would need to regain the majority in the lower chamber unless Hillary Clinton beats Trump by a wide margin.

But if they are able to pick up this normally red seat it's an indication the Trump effect on down-ballot races reaches into places where the party hasn't been competitive for decades.