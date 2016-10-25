First on CNN: House Dems expand map as super PAC targets ruby red Montana

Story highlights Democrats haven't won a US House seat in Montana in 20 years

Trump's unpredictable campaign has expanded the map

(CNN) Democrats haven't won a race for a US House seat in the solidly red state of Montana in more than 20 years. But a Democratic super PAC is investing nearly half-a-million dollars to try to knock off the Republican incumbent who holds the state's single seat, another sign that Donald Trump's unpredictable campaign has expanded the map in the battle for control of the House of Representatives.

House Majority PAC unveiled a television spot Tuesday that criticizes Montana Republican Ryan Zinke's first-term record, maintaining that he has spent his time elevating his own profile rather than focusing on issues voters in the state care about.

Zinke is a retired Navy SEAL who has appeared regularly on cable news programs to discuss national security issues.

The tag line in the commercial features the announcer saying "Ryan Zinke -- too in love with himself to think about Montana."

The group, which is spending millions on races to boost House Democratic incumbents and challengers, says the new buy cost nearly $500,000 to place the ad in broadcast and cable markets for the final two weeks of the election in four major media markets around the state.

