Hillary Clinton's record-breaking campaign fundraising, by the numbers

Story highlights Clinton has raised more than $330 million

She has visited 37 states for fundraising events

Miami (CNN) Hillary Clinton will headline her 371st -- and final -- fundraiser of the campaign Tuesday in Miami, according to a Clinton aide.

In total, Clinton's events will have raised more than $330 million, according to CNN's estimate based on ticket prices and attendance figures provided by the campaign.

Her time on the fundraising trail has paid off: Clinton has smashed records set by Barack Obama in 2008.

September marked Clinton's best month for fundraising, with more than $154 million raised for her campaign and associated Democratic groups. Those same groups raised $143 million in August.

Then-Sen. Barack Obama raised $150 million in September 2008.

Read More