Hillary Clinton's record-breaking campaign fundraising, by the numbers

Story highlights
- Clinton has raised more than $330 million
- She has visited 37 states for fundraising events
Miami (CNN)Hillary Clinton will headline her 371st -- and final -- fundraiser of the campaign Tuesday in Miami, according to a Clinton aide.
In total, Clinton's events will have raised more than $330 million, according to CNN's estimate based on ticket prices and attendance figures provided by the campaign.
Her time on the fundraising trail has paid off: Clinton has smashed records set by Barack Obama in 2008.
September marked Clinton's best month for fundraising, with more than $154 million raised for her campaign and associated Democratic groups. Those same groups raised $143 million in August.
Then-Sen. Barack Obama raised $150 million in September 2008.
Clinton visited 37 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia on the fundraising circuit, regularly combining rallies and speeches with a finance events.
Clinton has had to rely on in-person fundraising more than any recent presidential nominee, headlining multiple fundraisers weeks before the election, including Tuesday night's event in Miami.
Bernie Sanders, who ran against Clinton in the primary, and Donald Trump, her Republican opponent, have sought to make Clinton's prolific fundraising an issue against her, with Trump routinely criticizing Clinton for speaking "behind closed doors" to donors.
Clinton headlined 91 fundraisers in New York and 71 in California, her two more visited states on the fundraising circuit, regularly headlining multiple events in each state in one day.
Her most profitable event was a concert at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles before the California primary. That event, which featured performances by John Legend and Stevie Wonder, raised more than $15 million.