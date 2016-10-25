Clinton: Trump's 'final target is democracy itself'

Story highlights Clinton kicked off the final two weeks of the election with a plea to voters to help her stop Trump

Coconut Creek, Florida (CNN) Hillary Clinton accused Donald Trump on Tuesday of seeking to dismantle American democracy, casting her opponent as a threat to the political system in a dire closing message for the 2016 presidential campaign.

Speaking at a campaign rally here, Clinton kicked off the final two weeks of the election with a plea to voters to help her stop Trump from reaching the White House. Stringing together the Republican nominee's many offensive and controversial remarks from this campaign, Clinton warned that the outcome of November 8 would determine whether the democratic values this country is founded upon can continue to flourish.

"There is a reason why America is the greatest and longest-lasting democracy the world has ever known -- because we believe that no matter what you look like, where your parents were born and who you love, you have the right to be treated equally and fairly," Clinton said. "And Donald Trump is attacking everything that has set our country apart for 240 years."

She added: "After spending his entire campaign attacking one group of Americans after another -- immigrants, African-Americans, Latinos, women, POWs, Muslims, people with disabilities -- now his final target is democracy itself."

Clinton's Exhibit A in casting Trump as an obstacle to the founding principles of this country was the businessman's refusal to say he would accept the outcome of the election. As his poll numbers have fallen, Trump has increasingly doubled down on his assessment that the election is "rigged." In the final debate of the general election, Trump -- pressed on whether he will concede if he loses on November 8 -- responded: "I will keep you in suspense."

