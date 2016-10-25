Story highlights A CNN/ORC poll shows 8 in 10 say the losing presidential candidate has an obligation to concede

Democrats were less confident in the system than Republicans in 2004

(CNN) Almost 7 in 10 voters nationwide say they think Hillary Clinton will win the presidency next month, but most say that if that happens, Donald Trump will not accept the results and concede, according to a new CNN/ORC poll.

Americans overall are more confident that the nation's votes for president will be cast and counted accurately this year than they were in 2008. Whatever the outcome, however, nearly 8 in 10 say that once all the states have certified their vote counts, the losing candidate has an obligation to accept the results and concede to the winner.

Expectations that the Democratic Party's presidential nominee will win are widespread and growing. The 68% who say they expect a Clinton win now is up from 59% around Labor Day and 55% back in June just after the primaries ended. Republicans and Trump supporters are the sole groups, among which less than half think Clinton will ultimately win.

Among Clinton's own supporters, 93% expect her to win the election, while just 57% of Trump's backers say they're expecting him to carry the day. Voters who support Trump yet expect Clinton to win are more apt than Trump backers who think he will win to say that the loser of the election has an obligation to concede (72% among Trump backers who say Clinton's going to win, 55% among those who think Trump will).

Overall, 66% of Americans say that they have at least some confidence that votes for president will be accurately cast and counted in this year's election, up from 58% who said so around this time in 2008 and a bit below the 72% who had that much confidence heading in to the 2004 election.

