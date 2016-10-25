Poll: Respect for police near all-time high

Story highlights A new Gallup poll shows Americans' respect for local police surging

A different poll released this year found confidence in police rebounding from a 22-year low.

(CNN) Americans' respect for police has climbed to a near-record high, according to a new Gallup poll.

The findings, released Monday, show that 76% of adults said they have "a great deal" of respect for their local police -- a 12-point jump since last year and just one point shy of the all-time Gallup high in 1967.

Another 17% of Americans said they have "some" respect, while 7% said they have "hardly any."

The poll was released against the backdrop of more than two years of regular nationwide protests over police encounters with unarmed African-Americans.

Gallup found racial split in attitudes toward police, with 80% of whites saying they have "a great deal" of respect for local law enforcement, compared with 67% of non-whites.

