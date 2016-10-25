Breaking News
A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above Inspiration Point in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah.

This is America, 2016: Confessions from the campaign trail

Updated 9:04 AM ET, Tue October 25, 2016

  • We've spent a year and a half traveling the country and covering the 2016 campaign.
  • These are some of the people we've met -- and what they told us.

For nearly two years, CNN reporters and producers have traveled the country, tracking the presidential candidates and speaking to the people who, on November 8, will send either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump to the White House in 2017. As Election Day nears and so many of us turn our focus to the science of the campaign, diving into electoral maps and swing states polls, we wanted to narrow our focus again and look more closely at the lived reality of this raucous political season -- to examine the stories of our friends and neighbors, and carve out a lasting portrait of 2016.

Mike Hudson of Grove City, Ohio, woke up at 2:30 a.m. and drove three hours to be the first in line at Donald Trump's rally in Charleston, West Virginia. The event started at 7 p.m. last night. Hudson, 74, got there at 6 a.m. It was the Vietnam veteran's fourth Trump rally, and he picked a spot in the third row. "I'm afraid of what our country is turning into. I went out and fought for this country. And the people that's run it have never done anything like that for this country," he said. "The only thing they do is take paychecks. And Donald Trump's one that doesn't need a paycheck, and he's a great person." Just an hour before we spoke, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on CNN that he wasn't ready yet to endorse the party's presumptive nominee. Upon hearing the news, Hudson didn't even blink. "We're going to fire him and put Newt Gingrich in there," he said. "We don't need him no more. He's nothing but nothing." #MyVote

Jorge Rivas's wife Betty (pictured) was pulled on stage during a Trump rally -- she was there for fun, like when she saw Bernie Sanders at the same venue a week before -- ahead of the Arizona primary. But many locals lashed out, threatening their family and restaurant, and calling Betty, who is Mexican-American, a traitor. "You want to be a gringa," one said. After their story spread, the tide began to turn and the attacks mostly stopped. Jorge: "People are saying, 'We don't agree with Trump, I'm not going to vote for him, but I stand with you because we agree that we should have the liberty to move around without anybody saying we want to hurt you if you do that." Neither Betty or Jorge voted in the primary. 3/24/16

"Say cheese." #myvote

"Bernie Sanders galvanized Ameica with this whole notion that you don't have to expect less -- that you deserve more. For me, today is the beginning of that, getting groups of people together who will agree to do the work that is necessary to put the pressure on all levels of government, but particularly the federal level. And the greatest model that comes to mind for me is A. Philip Randolph, with the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, and the pressure he put on President FDR in the 1940s when he threatened to march on Washington but didn't because the President gave in to the demand of desegregating the defense forces and creating the Fair Employment Act. It really is about planning and organizing and having a commitment across this country that we're going to continue fighting for the issues that we believe in." --Former Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner, a top Bernie Sanders surrogate (seated next to fellow Sanders ally Rep. Tulsi Gabbard), speaking during the "People's Summit," a progressive gathering in Chicago, soon after the end of the Democratic primaries. 6/18/22

Muslim Americans describe the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as a seminal moment that painfully altered their place in American society. But when CNN interviewed American Muslims about the presidential election, we heard a startling message: 2016 is worse. At the ADAMS Center's Radiant Hearts Academy in Sterling, Virginia, where preschoolers to second graders are taught a curriculum centered on Islamic values, teachers and parents are grappling with how to explain the U.S. presidential election to children." You can't really hide it, you know? If it's in the news and your parents are watching the news, it'll come up and the word 'Muslim' will come up," says Hurunnessa Fariad, the school's vice principal. Originally from Uzbekistan, Fariad moved to the US when she was little and now has four daughters. "You have to constantly tell your children, 'No, we're not going anywhere. We're here, you know, we haven't done anything wrong,'" she tells CNN. Fariad doesn't want to share who she will vote for in November, only saying: "It's obvious." (📷: Jeremy Moorehead/CNN. For more, see the link in our profile.)

Pete Scville of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, made the 13-mile trip on his bike to Trump's rally here in Hagerstown, Maryland today. The 55-year-old, who works at a Food Lion warehouse, said he only wears clothes that have the stars and stripes, and he went all out for today's event, his first political rally ever. "I just love the colors and I think our fine American flag is a beautiful flag. I like seeing it wave in the wind when I'm riding," he said as he pointed to the flag that's perched from the backend of his bike, which is also decked out in red, white and blue. Scville said he's been a registered Democrat for years but will vote as a Republican for the first time on Tuesday when he supports Trump in Pennsylvania's primary. "I've just been having a ball out front here," he said, leaving the mask on during the interview. "I've just been wearing this mask and people have been taking my picture." #MyVote

Kenny Lee, a country artist who lives in Nashville, put out a song called "The Trump Card," which blasts from a speaker near his tour bus. Along with other grassroots supporters, Lee is traveling across the country to show support for the GOP frontrunner in the final weeks of the primary season. Lee voted for Obama in 2008 and wrote a song for the then-candidate as well, called "Change." It's a decision he now deeply regrets. "I think I did the American people a very big injustice when I did that, and I'm very sorry if you guys can hear me," he said as he leaned over to speak into my phone, which was recording audio of our conversation. Obama, he argued, has failed to unite the country. "I thought the first black president couldn't mess up. He had to get it right," he said. "He got it all wrong. He messed it all up. Obama had the chance to unify this country and he missed it, totally missed it." So how would Trump, who has unprecedented unfavorable ratings, be the unifier he's looking for? "First of all, Trump is not a racist. Trump would come to everybody and try to come to a happy medium. That's what he does. He's a negotiator, a deal maker. He tries to get everybody where everybody is happy," he said. "That's what's going to happen." #trailcolor #MyVote

Raul Rodriguez, Jr., reached back to pick up his sign, making sure he was holding it when I asked if I could take a picture of his shirt. The Apple Valley resident, who was born in El Paso and whose father emigrated from Mexico before fighting in World War II, said he's long been a Trump supporter and feels that what Trump says about undocumented immigrants is "completely true." "There are a lot of illegals in our country who are killing American men, women and children through different methods--through running them over with cars to shooting them, just like Kate Steinle. She was shot in San Francisco. That's a tragedy. Her dying words were 'Dad, please help me.' And that's got to be-," he paused. Tears welled up in his eyes as he looked down and clasped his hand over his chest, trying to compose himself. "That's got to be tough for a father, for his daughter to die in his arms." #MyVote

Maria, 19, born and raised in Mexico City: "The campaign has created some hate, especially toward minorities — there's definitely some hate toward Latino people. But at the same time, I see a lot of people supporting us, and I see a lot of people saying, 'We appreciate Mexico and we understand it's an important country for trading, we understand that our relationships are important.' I really appreciate all those people who are supporting us and are standing up to, you know, what could be a very hateful time." Maria is now studying on a student visa at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. Days before the school hosted the first presidential debate in September, she was handing out fliers for the Campus Feminist Collective at a table in the campus union building. #MyVote #portrait #cnn #politics #election2016

Katy Perry will perform at a Hillary Clinton rally today in Des Moines, Iowa. So, obviously, left shark is here.

