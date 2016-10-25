This is America, 2016: Confessions from the campaign trail
For nearly two years, CNN reporters and producers have traveled the country, tracking the presidential candidates and speaking to the people who, on November 8, will send either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump to the White House in 2017. As Election Day nears and so many of us turn our focus to the science of the campaign, diving into electoral maps and swing states polls, we wanted to narrow our focus again and look more closely at the lived reality of this raucous political season -- to examine the stories of our friends and neighbors, and carve out a lasting portrait of 2016.
Ky'lend Adams, 21-year-old student from Washington, DC: "I remember as a kid looking at a poster, you saw all the presidents, and they're all white males, and so now they're gonna see wait, wait, wait, there's a black man, and, wait, right next to it is a white woman, so I think they're going to believe that, hey, I can do anything that I put my mind to." #MyVote #portrait #cnn #politics #HillaryClinton
Mike Hudson of Grove City, Ohio, woke up at 2:30 a.m. and drove three hours to be the first in line at Donald Trump's rally in Charleston, West Virginia. The event started at 7 p.m. last night. Hudson, 74, got there at 6 a.m. It was the Vietnam veteran's fourth Trump rally, and he picked a spot in the third row. "I'm afraid of what our country is turning into. I went out and fought for this country. And the people that's run it have never done anything like that for this country," he said. "The only thing they do is take paychecks. And Donald Trump's one that doesn't need a paycheck, and he's a great person." Just an hour before we spoke, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on CNN that he wasn't ready yet to endorse the party's presumptive nominee. Upon hearing the news, Hudson didn't even blink. "We're going to fire him and put Newt Gingrich in there," he said. "We don't need him no more. He's nothing but nothing." #MyVote
"Donald Trump strikes me as the Kim Jong Un of American politics. He's volatile, he's temperamental, he is not capable of controlling anger. In that position, those seem to me to be vital characteristics. People ought to be thinking back to the Cuban Missile Crisis. We averted nuclear war because of the temperament of President John Kennedy. Had Donald Trump been in the White House at that time, I think there's no question that he would have ordered a missile launch and the United States and the Soviet Union would have been engaged in a catastrophic nuclear exchange." - David Irvine #myvote
"One way we figured out to communicate if we need to have silence, so that people can know if there is important information, is to raise a closed first in the air." --Kim Huynh, a Houston-based nonviolent protest organizer with @democracyspring in Philadelphia during the DNC (7/24/16) #myvote
Ana Carolina Machado Silva, 21-year-old student born in São Paulo, Brazil, who lives in Roanoke, Virginia: "I became a citizen four years ago, and I actually didn't know it until this summer, so this is my first time voting. ... I think as an immigrant, things that Trump is saying are really harmful to the immigrant community and just having people that strongly believe that I shouldn't be here has really affected me personally." #MyVote #portrait #cnn #politics #immigration #DonaldTrump
Fred Jenkins of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, said he's been a Trump supporter from the beginning of the billionaire's campaign and likes his unpredictable style. "The fact that nobody knows what Trump is going to do is very important," he said, arguing that President Obama makes too many announcements about U.S. war plans against ISIS. It's a point that Trump also makes on the campaign trail. "Nobody knows what Trump is going to do when he does it." #MyVote
Voters on 2016: 21 yr-old student Kristina McNamara on how the election seems like entertainment and why it shouldn't be. "Just him thinking that men can brag about sexually assaulting a woman, is disgusting, it's not locker room banter, it's a serious matter and that's scary because I have friends who have been sexually assaulted." 10/10/16 #MyVote
"We look different. We talk different and people seem to think we don't exist but if you're hungry we'll split our last meal with you. If you're cold, we'll get you some kind of, to stay warm. We give everything that we got and we get nothing back." • Vira Rose has fought off cancer four times. She's got black lung, two artificial knees and a messed up back. After 20 years in the mines, she literally built her business with her bare hands — stood up walls in the dead of winter, ran power and water lines, built the roof. "I've got to keep going," she says. She's 69 years old and can't afford to retire. • #myvote
Jawahir Ahmed, 18-year-old student from Chantilly, Virginia: "I think the issues are really important, but I don't think I'm going to make much of a difference. I'm one person. ... Anyone who's against Trump I guess I'm for. ... I'm not necessarily against him, I don't know him personally as a human so I can't really judge him for what he is. ... I'm a Muslim, clearly, and how he's like slightly against Muslims in general, it kind of keeps me away from him." #MyVote #portrait #cnn #politics #DonaldTrump
"How many 'Hillary for Prison' shirts we got here today? That meme, multiple times, has been the number one search term above 'Brexit' and 'Pokémon Go.' That's right, we're even giving Nintendo a run for their money now. So think about that and think about that long and hard. (Crowd: 'Hillary for prison! Hillary for prison!') She IS 'Crooked Hillary.' That's the thing about memes. When a meme isn't true, it's really hard to get it going. But when something's true, it's easy to get it going -- like 'Crooked Hillary' and 'Hillary for Prison.'" --Infowars founder, radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, in Cleveland at an outdoor rally during the RNC. 7/18/16 #myvote
Erica Smegielski, the daughter of slain Sandy Hook Elementary School principal, hugs Sam Saylor, whose 20-year old son was murdered in 2012. The two met during a Clinton event in Hartford on Thursday. "Be nice to each other. It's really all that matters," reads Smegielski's tattoo.
Katie Peterson, from Vienna, Virginia, has three children: "Michelle Obama is the smartest, classiest, most inspiring first lady that I have encountered. ... She's got a wonderful real tone that lets you know she knows how it really works, but she keeps her actual words classy. ... She didn't run for president, her husband did. But she stepped into it beautifully because she was always living her life right. ... I think my kids, because they've grown up with the Obama family in the White House, they actually just assume that that's a model of how to be." #MyVote #portrait #cnn #politics #MichelleObama #Obama
Javeria Ahmed, a teacher and mother of two, says as a #Muslim American, she worries what the future will be like for her children. "At the end of the day, we're all the same. There is no difference," Ahmed says. On being Muslim American in the year of #DonaldTrump 📲cnn.it/politicsinsta 📷Jeremy Moorhead/CNN #politics #religion #election2016 #profile #quote #cnn
Jorge Rivas's wife Betty (pictured) was pulled on stage during a Trump rally -- she was there for fun, like when she saw Bernie Sanders at the same venue a week before -- ahead of the Arizona primary. But many locals lashed out, threatening their family and restaurant, and calling Betty, who is Mexican-American, a traitor. "You want to be a gringa," one said. After their story spread, the tide began to turn and the attacks mostly stopped. Jorge: "People are saying, 'We don't agree with Trump, I'm not going to vote for him, but I stand with you because we agree that we should have the liberty to move around without anybody saying we want to hurt you if you do that." Neither Betty or Jorge voted in the primary. 3/24/16
Dudley Dudley*, a longtime Democratic activist in New Hampshire, shares a voicemail Bernie Sanders left her after she endorsed him in the primary. "We needed a little time to heal. But we have healed, and we are passionate now about Hillary," Dudley said. "My support for Hillary is not just because I don't support Donald Trump. It's because I do support her, and the way that she has grown, and stretched, because of her contact and support from Bernie." Durham, NH (link to full story in profile) *yes that's her real name #myvote
More from NH: Arnie Arnesen, a progressive radio show host, hosted one of Bernie Sanders early events at her house in Concord before he declared, though she never endorsed him. "Change doesn't happen with a switch. It takes time. Hillary Clinton is smelling it, and realizing it, because Bernie showed that that's what people want," Arnesen said. "Bernie won, but he will lose if she loses. If Donald Trump wins, we all lose." (link to the full story in profile) #MyVote
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses with a with a Trump supporter's service dog, seen here wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. Ted Cruz would win the majority of delegates during a contentious AZ GOP convention in Mesa, Ariz. Trump's campaign representatives would dispute the results -- claiming the outcome was rigged against them. 4/30/16
This is Vic. He's a big @hillaryclinton supporter, but everyone tells him he looks like @berniesanders. #postcardsfromIowa #myvote
"Bernie Sanders galvanized Ameica with this whole notion that you don't have to expect less -- that you deserve more. For me, today is the beginning of that, getting groups of people together who will agree to do the work that is necessary to put the pressure on all levels of government, but particularly the federal level. And the greatest model that comes to mind for me is A. Philip Randolph, with the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, and the pressure he put on President FDR in the 1940s when he threatened to march on Washington but didn't because the President gave in to the demand of desegregating the defense forces and creating the Fair Employment Act. It really is about planning and organizing and having a commitment across this country that we're going to continue fighting for the issues that we believe in." --Former Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner, a top Bernie Sanders surrogate (seated next to fellow Sanders ally Rep. Tulsi Gabbard), speaking during the "People's Summit," a progressive gathering in Chicago, soon after the end of the Democratic primaries. 6/18/22
In Berlin, NH a local voter showed me his signed notes from Chris Christie's 2 hour town hall. He said Christie kept his attention the whole time, that his foreign policy is "right on" and he likes how Christie talks about leadership #fitn #nhprimary #cnn #MyVote
"It's depressing to watch the population disappear. The businesses disappear and the activity to stop. Back in the 50s, 60s, 70s it was hard to walk up the sidewalk because there was so many people. Now you walk up the sidewalk and there's nobody." • Ed Shepard is 92. After World War II, he came home to West Virginia and opened the service station he sits in today. He hasn't had any business in five years, but he still comes to work six days a week. His town has left him, but he hasn't left his town. • #myvote
Soon-to-be Democratic primary candidate @GovernorOMalley channeling his inner Woody Guthrie in the basement at Margarita's in Nashua, New Hampshire. 3/31/15
"This election scares me more than that border," says one of the few female ranchers who lives near the U.S./Mexico border. #MyVote. 📸 by @chrismoodycnn
Blake Espino said he bought a Trump wig on Amazon and has been doing impersonations around friends and family for five months now. "He's just funny," said the 12-year-old from Fairfield. "He's just a character." Espino, who wants to be a comedian when he grows up, was quite the hit at Trump's rally in Sacramento, where several people approached him for photos and videos of his Trump imitation. He also does a Bernie Sanders act, but he's not eager to go to a Bernie rally. "I think it would be pretty dangerous," he joked. Still, he plans on buying a Bernie wig. #trailcolor
Muslim Americans describe the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as a seminal moment that painfully altered their place in American society. But when CNN interviewed American Muslims about the presidential election, we heard a startling message: 2016 is worse. At the ADAMS Center's Radiant Hearts Academy in Sterling, Virginia, where preschoolers to second graders are taught a curriculum centered on Islamic values, teachers and parents are grappling with how to explain the U.S. presidential election to children." You can't really hide it, you know? If it's in the news and your parents are watching the news, it'll come up and the word 'Muslim' will come up," says Hurunnessa Fariad, the school's vice principal. Originally from Uzbekistan, Fariad moved to the US when she was little and now has four daughters. "You have to constantly tell your children, 'No, we're not going anywhere. We're here, you know, we haven't done anything wrong,'" she tells CNN. Fariad doesn't want to share who she will vote for in November, only saying: "It's obvious." (📷: Jeremy Moorehead/CNN. For more, see the link in our profile.)
Dana McGill and Debbie Ellis said they haven't worn matching outfits since they were children, but tonight they were a crowd favorite with shirts that say: "Texas Twins for Trump." #trailcolor #MyVote
When I told my Uber driver that I was in NH to cover Donald Trump's event this weekend, he said Trump is "my guy," but originally he was a Jeb Bush supporter. Mike Wany, a Christian from South Sudan and a big fan of George W. Bush, said he went to six Jeb Bush events in NH. He said he understands why Bush isn't endorsing Trump, but at the end of the day, Wany cares more about preventing another Democrat from becoming president. He thinks Obama has been too soft on terrorism and likes Trump's tough-talking style. "He talk crazy, but he's a good guy," he said. #trailcolor #MyVote
Pete Scville of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, made the 13-mile trip on his bike to Trump's rally here in Hagerstown, Maryland today. The 55-year-old, who works at a Food Lion warehouse, said he only wears clothes that have the stars and stripes, and he went all out for today's event, his first political rally ever. "I just love the colors and I think our fine American flag is a beautiful flag. I like seeing it wave in the wind when I'm riding," he said as he pointed to the flag that's perched from the backend of his bike, which is also decked out in red, white and blue. Scville said he's been a registered Democrat for years but will vote as a Republican for the first time on Tuesday when he supports Trump in Pennsylvania's primary. "I've just been having a ball out front here," he said, leaving the mask on during the interview. "I've just been wearing this mask and people have been taking my picture." #MyVote
Ethan Seaver, a waiter at Charley's Waterfront Cafe in Farmville: "I guess I would say I'm more of a Republican; this year, I have no idea what I would I be. It's a very interesting year we got. I'm very nervous about the next four years. I know we can do it, we're America, this is nothing to us. We've been through a lot worse, but I'm definitely nervous." #MyVote #portrait #cnn #politics
Donna Brown of Cleveland is voting for Donald #Trump come Election Day. "Democrats take the black community vote for granted. They have failed it," she said. Who are you voting for? Share an image of yourself and tell us which candidate you support by using #myvote. Some of the submissions will be used for a CNN project. (📷 @poppyharlowcnn)
"I don't own a suit or a tie, and that's not a statement or anything like that -- it's out of deference to my community, it's out of deference to what's across the street, in terms of the mill." • Mayor John Fetterman. A man who reenvisioned this old steel mill town now wants a bigger playground: the U.S. Senate. • My story from Braddock, coming next week. #myvote
Kenny Lee, a country artist who lives in Nashville, put out a song called "The Trump Card," which blasts from a speaker near his tour bus. Along with other grassroots supporters, Lee is traveling across the country to show support for the GOP frontrunner in the final weeks of the primary season. Lee voted for Obama in 2008 and wrote a song for the then-candidate as well, called "Change." It's a decision he now deeply regrets. "I think I did the American people a very big injustice when I did that, and I'm very sorry if you guys can hear me," he said as he leaned over to speak into my phone, which was recording audio of our conversation. Obama, he argued, has failed to unite the country. "I thought the first black president couldn't mess up. He had to get it right," he said. "He got it all wrong. He messed it all up. Obama had the chance to unify this country and he missed it, totally missed it." So how would Trump, who has unprecedented unfavorable ratings, be the unifier he's looking for? "First of all, Trump is not a racist. Trump would come to everybody and try to come to a happy medium. That's what he does. He's a negotiator, a deal maker. He tries to get everybody where everybody is happy," he said. "That's what's going to happen." #trailcolor #MyVote
Adrian Olivares said his goal in protesting Donald Trump's appearance at the California GOP convention was to display his Mexican flag "as loud as I can." "I came out here to support my people and my father," the 23-year-old college student said, as he described a sign that he was holding up earlier. "It said 'My Mexican father is more of a father and more of a man than you will ever be and ever have been.'" Olivares said his father came to the United States legally in the 1980s, became a citizen and created a home cleaning business in Sonoma County. "He's very successful. And for Trump to come out and just say we're a bunch of rapists, f*** him." #MyVote
Raul Rodriguez, Jr., reached back to pick up his sign, making sure he was holding it when I asked if I could take a picture of his shirt. The Apple Valley resident, who was born in El Paso and whose father emigrated from Mexico before fighting in World War II, said he's long been a Trump supporter and feels that what Trump says about undocumented immigrants is "completely true." "There are a lot of illegals in our country who are killing American men, women and children through different methods--through running them over with cars to shooting them, just like Kate Steinle. She was shot in San Francisco. That's a tragedy. Her dying words were 'Dad, please help me.' And that's got to be-," he paused. Tears welled up in his eyes as he looked down and clasped his hand over his chest, trying to compose himself. "That's got to be tough for a father, for his daughter to die in his arms." #MyVote
Voters on 2016: Janie was excited when I interrupted her lunch because she wanted to talk about Donald Trump: "What he says he doesn't mean. He jokes around a lot, he hasn't been in politics and I think he would be a good president," Janie said. "It's not about their lives, its about the country." 10/10/16 #MyVote
Sue Ann and Mark Palmer, a married couple from West Virginia that doesn't agree on politics. Mark will vote for Trump: "I can't vote for Hillary. If somebody's not honest to me, that's part of what they are and who they are, that's just something for me that's kind of a no vote, for her. Now but Trump, I kind of at this point hate to vote for him." Sue Ann disagrees: "Even though I have no respect, I don't like her, I will vote for Hillary because I think she has more experience, political experience. ... The sun's going to come up tomorrow regardless of who's elected, and I'm sure we've had lots of candidates equally as bad, we just don't know about it." #MyVote #portrait #cnn #politics
Sam Hellier, an outfitter and sales associate at The Outdoor Adventure in Farmville, Virginia: "I know a lot of friends are weighing towards the vice presidents more than than they're weighing towards the presidents because there is so many bad negative press that's going on that it's hard to listen to what positives they're also doing." #MyVote #portrait #cnn #politics #election2016
Maria, 19, born and raised in Mexico City: "The campaign has created some hate, especially toward minorities — there's definitely some hate toward Latino people. But at the same time, I see a lot of people supporting us, and I see a lot of people saying, 'We appreciate Mexico and we understand it's an important country for trading, we understand that our relationships are important.' I really appreciate all those people who are supporting us and are standing up to, you know, what could be a very hateful time." Maria is now studying on a student visa at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. Days before the school hosted the first presidential debate in September, she was handing out fliers for the Campus Feminist Collective at a table in the campus union building. #MyVote #portrait #cnn #politics #election2016
This guys wins #campaignfashionreport. Janusz Bizkubek of Florida and Poland spent two weeks making an outfit that showcases his favorite things: Trump, the U.S. military, Fox News, Pitbull and the Patriots. (The back of one pant leg says "Trump the BEST" while the other pant leg says "president EVER") #MyVote
Katy Perry will perform at a Hillary Clinton rally today in Des Moines, Iowa. So, obviously, left shark is here.
"Hey look it's a llama! How did they llama get here?" "It's not a llama, man. It's an alpaca. Here name is Shay." --from protest HQ outside the Wells Fargo Center at the DNC in Philadelphia (7/27/16) (Note: She had arrived via Philly's SEPTA subway system) #myvote
