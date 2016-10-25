This is America, 2016: Confessions from the campaign trail

Ky'lend Adams, 21-year-old student from Washington, DC: "I remember as a kid looking at a poster, you saw all the presidents, and they're all white males, and so now they're gonna see wait, wait, wait, there's a black man, and, wait, right next to it is a white woman, so I think they're going to believe that, hey, I can do anything that I put my mind to." #MyVote #portrait #cnn #politics #HillaryClinton

A photo posted by CNN Politics (@cnnpolitics) on Oct 23, 2016 at 10:33am PDT