No mention of Trayvon Martin as Trump talks in the city he died in about blacks getting shot

Sanford, Florida (CNN) Rallying supporters in this city where 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot and killed, Donald Trump on Tuesday described African-Americans as "living in hell" and getting "shot" for simply walking in the street.

"African-Americans are living in hell and are living -- in, in the inner cities, I mean, they're living in hell. You walk to the store for a loaf of bread, you get shot," Trump said, raising his voice as he said the word "shot."

But he made no mention of Martin, who was unarmed when he was shot by George Zimmerman after returning from a 7-Eleven store where he had just bought a pack of Skittles. Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

The line is one that Trump has used at dozens of rallies as he's pitched himself to African-American voters, but could appear tone-deaf Trump delivered it here while at the same time failing to acknowledge the significance of his location.

The Trump campaign did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment, but in 2013 Trump said that he didn't disagree with Zimmerman's acquittal, but that Zimmerman was "no angel."

